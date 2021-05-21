newsbreak-logo
Denton, NC

Denton events coming soon

Denton Dispatch
Denton Dispatch
 1 day ago

(DENTON, NC) Denton is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Denton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skVn6_0a7CYTIC00

Night for the Knights

Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 Spruce Street, Badin, NC 28009

Prom for GSDS Junior and Senior students. May 22nd, 2021 8:00-11:00pm The Badin Inn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAeYY_0a7CYTIC00

Night of the Comets 2021 Spring Fling

New London, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 44181 Cannon Rd, New London, NC 28127

Night of the Comets 2021 Spring Fling COVID-19 Liability wavier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uSc1v_0a7CYTIC00

Let’s Party Like Gatsby!

Badin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 107 Spruce Street, Badin, NC 28009

Immerse yourself in the glamorous era of the 1920s. Food and drinks provided in the classic elegance of the 1913 Badin Inn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPCrc_0a7CYTIC00

North Carolina Senior Open

New London, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 201 Old North State Club Ln, New London, NC

The 2020 CPGA North Carolina Senior Open is a 36-hole event open to Professionals and Amateurs will a handicap of 10.0 and less contested at Old North State Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdS2e_0a7CYTIC00

AA Group Weekly Meeting

Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 376 S Main St, Denton, NC

An AA Group meets at First United Methodist Church (376 S. Main Street, Denton) each Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. The meetings focus on the first three steps. Enter through the lower level door on...

