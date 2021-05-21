newsbreak-logo
Fennville, MI

Events on the Fennville calendar

Fennville News Flash
 1 day ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) Fennville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fennville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Seoey_0a7CYSPT00

Book Reading at Crane's with Wade Rouse

Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 6054 124th Avenue, Fennville, MI 49408

Come enjoy an evening with author and humorist Wade Rouse while supporting our local Fennville Elementary School's National BookTrust.

Modales Wines Education Series: Chardonnay

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:30 PM

Address: 2128 62nd St, Fennville, MI

Learn the nuances of each grape varietal with the experts at Modales Wines. In the first class of our Wine Education Series we’ll dive into the complex nature of Chardonnay and the myriad ways to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hpAZg_0a7CYSPT00

Guided Farm Tour! 11am-12pm

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 2975 65th St, Fennville, MI

A 45 minute outdoor guided tour of our family-run lavender farm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EusVm_0a7CYSPT00

May Lakeshore Networking Gathering at Red Horse Center for Collaborative Leadership

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 6181 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI

Our monthly Networking Gathering will be held at Red Horse Center for Collaborative Leadership https://redhorse.red https://www.facebook.com/RedHorseFennville...

Nate Holley LIVE at Modales Wines

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 2128 62nd St, Fennville, MI

Saturday, June 26th Modales welcomes local favorite, Nate Holley from 3pm-6pm. Nate plays a great assortment of your favorite jams […]\n

Fennville News Flash

Fennville News Flash

Fennville, MI
With Fennville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

