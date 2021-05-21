newsbreak-logo
Lewistown, MT

Live events on the horizon in Lewistown

Lewistown Journal
Lewistown Journal
 1 day ago

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Lewistown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqlOu_0a7CYRWk00

Children's Camp

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT

Boys & Girls Ages 7-9 Cost: Pre-Registered by July 5 $125; After July 5 $140 Use code PRECC2021 online, to get your pre-registration discount! Check in time: 4-6pm, Tuesday July 13 Interactive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vHYRR_0a7CYRWk00

MONSTERS

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

WHAT: Monsters Of Destruction Monsters will fly as massive monster trucks take to a DIRT track in an all out thrill show! The speed and sound will excite children of all ages! MONSTER TRUCKS...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WacIy_0a7CYRWk00

Bible Study in Lewistown, MT — Mike Morrison Ministries

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 361 W Frontage Rd, Lewistown, MT

Mike Morrison Ministries will be at Celebration Church in Lewistown, MT starting at 5:00 pm.

Learn More

Central Montana Fair

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

Please join us for a fun, old fashioned Fair. Daily games, activities, and fun along the midway. We have indoor & outdoor vendor/concessions booths. Our grounds are grass covered and tree lined...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25sxxU_0a7CYRWk00

MSGA MidYear Meeting

Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 E Main St, Lewistown, MT

The MidYear Meeting is one of two meetings that is held to set association policy that guides the Association through the year. While the main focus of the meeting is…\n

Learn More
