Live events on the horizon in Lewistown

Children's Camp Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1116 Mill Creek Rd, Lewistown, MT

Boys & Girls Ages 7-9 Cost: Pre-Registered by July 5 $125; After July 5 $140 Use code PRECC2021 online, to get your pre-registration discount! Check in time: 4-6pm, Tuesday July 13 Interactive...

MONSTERS Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

WHAT: Monsters Of Destruction Monsters will fly as massive monster trucks take to a DIRT track in an all out thrill show! The speed and sound will excite children of all ages! MONSTER TRUCKS...

Bible Study in Lewistown, MT — Mike Morrison Ministries Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 361 W Frontage Rd, Lewistown, MT

Mike Morrison Ministries will be at Celebration Church in Lewistown, MT starting at 5:00 pm.

Central Montana Fair Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 1000 US-191, Lewistown, MT

Please join us for a fun, old fashioned Fair. Daily games, activities, and fun along the midway. We have indoor & outdoor vendor/concessions booths. Our grounds are grass covered and tree lined...

MSGA MidYear Meeting Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 211 E Main St, Lewistown, MT

The MidYear Meeting is one of two meetings that is held to set association policy that guides the Association through the year. While the main focus of the meeting is…

