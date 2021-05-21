Live events coming up in Mineral

(MINERAL, VA) Mineral has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral area:

Louisa County Agricultural Fair Louisa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 208 Fredericksburg Ave, Louisa, VA

Louisa County Agricultural Fair features 4-H Barn, Kids Crafts with True Value, Hen House Egg Hunt, Pie Eating Contest, Miss Corn Tassel, Bottle Babies Show, Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, Teddy Bear...

Madie Paige on Lake Anna's Stage at Coyote Hole Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 225 Oak Grove Dr, Mineral, VA

Live music every Saturday! Welcome Madie Paige to Coyote Hole. Madie plays a variety of music and mesmerizes the crowd. Come catch an amazing show. Madie played here last year and made a big...

Small Group at the Robertson's Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2352 Apple Grove Rd, Mineral, VA

The Robertson’s small group is set to begin meeting on Friday evenings at 7 pm, beginning August 14th. All are welcome, kids included. Come ready to fellowship, discuss God’s Word, and pray...

Shakedown Eats Food Truck Louisa, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 2317 Evergreen Rd, Louisa, VA

We are proud to offer something for both meat eaters and vegetarian/vegans! From the heartiest of vegan and beef chili to their sticky tots drizzled in Asian BBQ sauce, scallions and toasted...

Dinner & Drinks Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 4533 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral, VA

Join us May 26 for Dinner & Drinks at Callie Opie's Orchard with the launch of their new spring menu! Bring friends, family, co-workers and enjoy the evening with other Chamber members supporting...