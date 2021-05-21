Live events coming up in Mineral
(MINERAL, VA) Mineral has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Mineral area:
Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM
Address: 208 Fredericksburg Ave, Louisa, VA
Louisa County Agricultural Fair features 4-H Barn, Kids Crafts with True Value, Hen House Egg Hunt, Pie Eating Contest, Miss Corn Tassel, Bottle Babies Show, Bubble Gum Blowing Contest, Teddy Bear...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 225 Oak Grove Dr, Mineral, VA
Live music every Saturday! Welcome Madie Paige to Coyote Hole. Madie plays a variety of music and mesmerizes the crowd. Come catch an amazing show. Madie played here last year and made a big...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 2352 Apple Grove Rd, Mineral, VA
The Robertson’s small group is set to begin meeting on Friday evenings at 7 pm, beginning August 14th. All are welcome, kids included. Come ready to fellowship, discuss God’s Word, and pray...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM
Address: 2317 Evergreen Rd, Louisa, VA
We are proud to offer something for both meat eaters and vegetarian/vegans! From the heartiest of vegan and beef chili to their sticky tots drizzled in Asian BBQ sauce, scallions and toasted...
Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Wed May 05, 04:00 PM
Address: 4533 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral, VA
Join us May 26 for Dinner & Drinks at Callie Opie's Orchard with the launch of their new spring menu! Bring friends, family, co-workers and enjoy the evening with other Chamber members supporting...