Omak, WA

Omak events coming up

Omak Updates
(OMAK, WA) Omak is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omak:

Planning Commission Meeting

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave N, Okanogan, WA

The City of Okanogan Planning Commission generally meets the second Monday of every month in Council Chambers at Okanogan City Hall beginning at 7:00 pm. The Planning Commission agenda is usually...

PAINTS AND PINTS

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 28968 US-97, Omak, WA

Enjoy a relaxing evening with friends! $35 per Person Join 12 Tribes Resort Casino and Linda of "Paints and Pints" and discover your inner artist. No experience necessary. All materials are...

Okanogan County Fair

Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

To provide a well-balanced variety of exhibits and a medium for all county groups, organizations and individuals of all ages to display their exhibits and to compete within their age group. To...

Jon Bon Jovi

Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Omak, WA

Buy Drive-In Nights Concert: Bon Jovi tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Sat, May 22, 2021 8:30 pm at Mirage Drive-In at Stampede in Omak, WA.

Get Lost Trail Race

Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

1/2 Marathon (7 miler) or 3 miler. Kids free 1k fun run. Starts at 10:00 at Lost Lake. http://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=83316

Omak Updates

ABOUT

With Omak Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Omak, WA
Omak Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Omak

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Omak: 1. Family Practice Physician; 2. Class A CDL - Team Truck Driver; 3. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract); 4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 5. Site Supervisor; 6. 21-159 General Tree Fruit Worker X 25, Tonasket & Oroville, WA Areas H-2A; 7. Dollar Tree Class-A Truck Driver - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus! - Home Time Is Consistent Weekly! - $10...; 8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week; 9. General Tree fruit worker x 90 Okanogan & Chelan County WA areas H-2A;
Omak, WA
Omak Updates

Omak calendar: What's coming up

1. CPR/AED & First Aid, Omak 3rd Friday; 2. City Council Meeting; 3. North Country Riders (Saturday and Sunday); 4. Washington State High School Final; 5. Mental Health Month COLOR WALK;
Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Who should we honor? — 30 under 35 deadline is Friday

The deadline is nearly here for nominations to the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 under 35, Class of 2021. The list is an annual honoring of North Central Washington's brightest young stars. It's easy to nominate an outstanding employee, co-worker — or someone you know who has made a difference...
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

Valley Life — Lower Valley

Exciting things are happening on the TwispWorks campus. As we all emerge from our winter COVID cocoons to gather in outdoor areas, the Methow Valley Interpretive Center (MVIC) is opening the doors to drop-in visitors for the first time in over a year. During the past year, MVIC upgraded and...
Okanogan, WAMethow Valley News

USFS proposes fee hikes for Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest

The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise usage fees at more than 60 recreation sites throughout the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and the Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest, and adding new fees at sites that have not previously required them. The proposal includes increased fees at recreation...
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

Mixed traffic for North Cascades Highway opening

Loggers. Motorcycle enthusiasts. Photo buffs. These were just some of the folks lured to the North Cascades Scenic Highway on an otherwise ordinary Wednesday afternoon (May 5), when the east and west gates swung open for the first time since November. For many, the annual highway opening was a chance...
Okanogan, WAWenatchee World

Educational The North Central ...

The North Central Educational Service District is seeking qualified individuals for the following positions:. Applications are accepted online only. If you have any questions regarding our on-line process please contact Human Resources at NCESD, 430 Olds Station Rd., Wenatchee, WA 98801, 509.667.7100 or http://www.ncesd.org. A completed application packet is required.
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

Forest Service proposing fee increases in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

The Forest Service is considering sweeping changes to the fees it charges visitors to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. The proposed fee increases would involve more than 60 recreational sites, campgrounds, lookouts, trailheads and rental cabins and include the Tonasket Ranger District of the Colville National Forest.. The Forest Service said...
Okanogan, WAOmak Chronicle

Hamilton foundation announces winners

OKANOGAN - Hamilton Youth Foundation has awarded three $1,000 scholarships and two $1,500 scholarships for 2021. Recipients are Kacie Vejraska, Omak; Whitney Wilson, Riverside; Katie Keene and Kaitlyn Thornton, Tonasket, and Bodie Paul, Twisp. Hamilton Youth Foundation was created by Hamilton Farm Equipment in 1992 as a way of giving...
Okanogan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Firewood cutting permits available soon

NCW – Woodcutting permits are now available to local woodcutters in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Permits went sale on most districts starting May 3. Naches Ranger District sgtarted processing online woodcutting permit requests on April 26 and permits were effective starting May 1 for this district only. Requests will be processed early to help reduce delays due to the high demand for permits that occurs on that district. Online requests for the Naches District can be submitted at http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/naches-permits .
Washington Statetribaltribune.com

Cawston, Franz kickoff ‘Wildfire Ready Neighbors,’ a fire prevention program

WINTHROP - Speaking on traditional land of the Methow people, Colville Business Council member Rodney Cawston joined Washington State’s Commissioner of the Public Lands Hilary Franz to launch ‘Wildfire Ready Neighbors,” April 19, a pilot program that aims to connect Washington residents with experts and tools to take steps toward proactively protecting their homes and property against the threat of wildfire.
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

District 6 awards contract for new fire station construction

The Okanogan County Fire District 6 board of commissioners has awarded a contract for construction of a new fire hall in Winthrop, with the expectation that the facility will be completed a little more than a year from now. At a special meeting last week, the commissioners awarded the contract...
Omak Chronicle

BAND/CHOIR DIRECTOR

Okanogan School District has an opening for the above position. Posting is open until filled. Music degree and directing experience preferred. Please submit a letter of interest, application, and resume to P.O. Box 592, Okanogan, WA 98840. For more information, call Brandy Wilson at 509-422-3629 or www.oksd.wednet.edu EOE.