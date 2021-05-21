Omak events coming up

(OMAK, WA) Omak is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Omak:

Planning Commission Meeting Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 3rd Ave N, Okanogan, WA

The City of Okanogan Planning Commission generally meets the second Monday of every month in Council Chambers at Okanogan City Hall beginning at 7:00 pm. The Planning Commission agenda is usually...

PAINTS AND PINTS Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 28968 US-97, Omak, WA

Enjoy a relaxing evening with friends! $35 per Person Join 12 Tribes Resort Casino and Linda of "Paints and Pints" and discover your inner artist. No experience necessary. All materials are...

Okanogan County Fair Okanogan, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 175 Rodeo Trail, Okanogan, WA

To provide a well-balanced variety of exhibits and a medium for all county groups, organizations and individuals of all ages to display their exhibits and to compete within their age group. To...

Jon Bon Jovi Omak, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 101 S Main St, Omak, WA

Buy Drive-In Nights Concert: Bon Jovi tickets to see the best musical acts live and in-person on Sat, May 22, 2021 8:30 pm at Mirage Drive-In at Stampede in Omak, WA.

Get Lost Trail Race Tonasket, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 AM

1/2 Marathon (7 miler) or 3 miler. Kids free 1k fun run. Starts at 10:00 at Lost Lake. http://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=83316