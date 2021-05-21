newsbreak-logo
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix events calendar

Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 1 day ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Live events are coming to Charlevoix.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlevoix:

Opening Day for Summer 2021 Season!

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: Grant St, Charlevoix, MI

We are SO excited! Are you? Come #eatatthebeach again this summer <3

U-PICK ASPARAGUS + BLOSSOM TOURS

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Are you looking for a great way to spend some quality family time in the beautiful outdoors this Memorial Day weekend? Come out to Friske Orchards (Main Farm Location: 11027 Doctor Road...

N.S.S.I. (Non-Suicidal Self Injury Training)

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 5052 Michigan 66, Charlevoix, MI 49720

DAY 3: NSSI training shares the various aspects of self-injury as well as evidence informed practices for intervention and prevention.

Grayling Varsity Softball @ Charlevoix

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 03:15 PM

Address: 5200 Marion Center Rd, Charlevoix, MI

The Charlevoix (MI) varsity softball team has a home conference game vs. Grayling (MI) on Monday, May 24 @ 4:30p.

A Night To Remember - A Formal Event for Boyne City Classes of 2021 & 2022

East Jordan, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 204 Water Street, East Jordan, MI 49727

"A Night To Remember" is a formal evening event organized by the community for the Boyne City Classes of 2021 and 2022 and their guests.

