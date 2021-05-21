Ewan McGregor Says Returning to Star Wars as Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Has Been Absolutely Brilliant’

It sounds as though Obi-Wan Kenobi won’t be the last Force-user to be seen standing in his own series when it comes finally releases, but then a lot of people were bound to realize that. After hearing that Hayden Christensen was returning to take in the role of Darth Vader it was kind of obvious that would seek out his old master and friend. But it’s sounding as though there will be another Force-user or two in the fold, as Moses Ingram from The Queen’s Gambit will be joining up, and it does sound as though Darth Maul will be making his way back for a rematch which will hopefully be every bit as tense as the one that took place in Rebels. Apart from that however it’s unknown who else could be showing up. A confrontation with Darth Vader though sounds like a bad idea simply because it would really screw with the continuity of the story given that Vader acted as though they hadn’t seen one another many years in A New Hope, which still makes it feel as though Mustafar might have been the last time they’d seen each other. To think that Vader might be searching for his old friend is one thing, but to have him find Kenobi might not be the best idea. Well, whatever happens, our words aren’t going to do much to dissuade those in charge. But watching Vader continue the hunt for any remaining Jedi might be kind of interesting. Plus, with a ten-year time gap that will be enacted at the beginning of the series, it’s likely that Kenobi has, at that time, become capable enough at hiding to keep off of Vader’s radar. Thinking that Vader might have a reason to head to Tatooine would be difficult to accept unless it was Palpatine that ordered him there since even grown he still has too many painful memories of the place.