York calendar: What's coming up

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

2021 GLW Golf Outing York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Elm St, York, NE

Join us for a day filled with golf, networking, and the opportunity to raise money for the NPCA funded George L. Watters Memorial Scholarship! Schedule of events: 11:30 AM – Lunch 12:00 PM –...

Prairie Winds District Awards Dinner York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 3130 Holen Ave, York, NE

Causes event in York, NE by Prairie Winds District, Boy Scouts of America on Friday, May 21 2021

Firecracker Frenzy York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 603 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Something to ADD to your calendar this summer! We are excited to invite YOU the annual Firecracker Frenzy on July 3, 2021. This show can only happen with the combined efforts of our community...

Osceola Farmers Market Osceola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Hawkeye St # 302, Osceola, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - August 2021Wednesdays, 5 pm - 7 pm Location: Courthouse Square

2021 Big Blue Mile Shootout Cordova, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

DRIVER REGISTRATION FRIDAY, JUNE 4th - TWIST EVENT 1/2 mile runs only, one car runs at a time, and you will dial-in your speed, not your time. This additional twist event has a limited entry of 40...