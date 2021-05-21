newsbreak-logo
York calendar: What's coming up

York Dispatch
York Dispatch
 1 day ago

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around York:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYsMB_0a7CYG3z00

2021 GLW Golf Outing

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 W Elm St, York, NE

Join us for a day filled with golf, networking, and the opportunity to raise money for the NPCA funded George L. Watters Memorial Scholarship! Schedule of events: 11:30 AM – Lunch 12:00 PM –...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGR5p_0a7CYG3z00

Prairie Winds District Awards Dinner

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 3130 Holen Ave, York, NE

Causes event in York, NE by Prairie Winds District, Boy Scouts of America on Friday, May 21 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WvhEG_0a7CYG3z00

Firecracker Frenzy

York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 603 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

Something to ADD to your calendar this summer! We are excited to invite YOU the annual Firecracker Frenzy on July 3, 2021. This show can only happen with the combined efforts of our community...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DN5gA_0a7CYG3z00

Osceola Farmers Market

Osceola, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 400 Hawkeye St # 302, Osceola, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - August 2021Wednesdays, 5 pm - 7 pm Location: Courthouse Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YA1Lt_0a7CYG3z00

2021 Big Blue Mile Shootout

Cordova, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

DRIVER REGISTRATION FRIDAY, JUNE 4th - TWIST EVENT 1/2 mile runs only, one car runs at a time, and you will dial-in your speed, not your time. This additional twist event has a limited entry of 40...

York, NE
ABOUT

With York Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

York, NE
York Dispatch

York events coming up

1. How To Improve Your Memory - Lincoln; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. 2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!;
York, NE

Aquatic center soon to open

YORK – It’s an exciting time as school is ending for the 2020-21 year and that means kids will have time to go swimming. And the York Family Aquatic Center is going to open Memorial Day weekend to accommodate that daily summer occurrence. This is especially appreciated this year, as...
York, NE

What About Bob? Passport programs, frontline awards and Frenzy fundraiser

The 2021 Official Nebraska Passport Travel Programs booklets are finally in our office. If you’re still in need of one, please stop by our office at 601 N. Lincoln Avenue and pick up your free, complimentary copy. It’s loaded with great suggestions for 70 unique stops ranging from entertainment to food to entertainment, and so much more.
York, NE

Arbor Day celebrated with kids' tree planting

YORK – A group recently assembled in York’s Foster Park to celebrate Arbor Day and commemorate the holiday that promotes the importance of trees. The event, orchestrated by York Parks and Recreation, included the attendance of the fourth grade class from St. Joseph Catholic School. Michaela Stuhr from the parks...
York County, NE

Wonderline -- Readers ask about mill location, Road 13 and cemeteries

The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Does anyone know the actual location of where the Red Lion Mill once existed?. A: A reader brought in a very, very old map which shows the location of the Red Lion Mill (see the accompanying scan of that map). It appears it was located right on the river east and slightly north of McCool Junction.
York, NE

What about Bob? Big Foot adventures abound

Last weekend, I attend my first-ever annual Bigfoot Conference in Hastings that Harriett McFeely, owner and operator of the Bigfoot Museum and Research Center has put together for the last five years. Both Friday and Saturday mornings started out a little chilly in the outdoor Chautauqua Park Pavilion, but soon warmed with up the sharing of research and real-life experiences of all of the guest speakers.