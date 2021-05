Kentucky has one of the most impressive state park systems in the entire country. Many of our parks and resorts are situated right on a body of water, which makes them even more appealing. In western Kentucky, many locals and visitors flock to the area in the summertime to enjoy fun on the water and the wide variety of outdoor adventures and roadside attractions. One particular waterfront state park in Kentucky that has so much to offer is Lake Barkley State Resort Park. Right on the banks of the massive Lake Barkley, this beautiful park has places to stay, options for a day trip, and much more, making it a great option for one place to visit in Kentucky this summer.