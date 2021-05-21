newsbreak-logo
Odessa, MO

Odessa events coming up

Odessa News Beat
 1 day ago

(ODESSA, MO) Odessa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Odessa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abitE_0a7CYCX500

Board of Aldermen Regular Session

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 601 W Main St, Odessa, MO

Board of Aldermen Regular Session Monday, June 14, 2021 hr div

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zniWD_0a7CYCX500

Carnival Month! (July)

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 NE 3rd St, Oak Grove, MO

Every weekend in July we will be hosting carnival themed activities, including games, inflatables, food, and music! Stay tuned to our Facebook page for updated weekend schedules.

Wild West Month

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 303 NE 3rd St, Oak Grove, MO

June is our first month of themes! Every weekend in June we will be hosting Wild West themed activities, games and crafts!! Stay tuned to our Facebook page for updated weekend schedules.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AICiR_0a7CYCX500

Crimson Willow Grand Opening!

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Come celebrate Crimson Willow’s grand opening! Amazing deals, products, food and goodies!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45tysf_0a7CYCX500

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub

Oak Grove, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1107 S Broadway, Oak Grove, MO

Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub is on Facebook. To connect with Scrap Yard Eatery & Pub, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Odessa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Odessa, MOPosted by
Odessa News Beat

Wednesday has sun for Odessa — 3 ways to make the most of it

(ODESSA, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Odessa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Odessa, MOKMZU

Odessa VFW Post #5675 Breakfast

Odessa VFW Post #5675 will hold its monthly all-you-can-eat breakfast on Saturday, May 8, 8:00-11:00 AM at the post home on East Old 40 Highway, Odessa, Mo. The menu includes: eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, ham, biscuits & gravy, waffles & pancakes. Cost is $8.00 per person. Children age 5...