Grantsville events coming up

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Grantsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

Apex Track Days Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Auditions for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 297 W Clark St, Grantsville, UT

Announcing our Summer Kids' Musical! Children's Theatre at the Old Grantsville Church will be producing "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Jr" this summer for child actors approximately ages 6 to 15...

Shellie's Dance~ Studio Pictures Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:15 PM

Address: 26 N Center St, Grantsville, UT

Our studio Class and Individual pictures will be taken at the Grantsville Fire Department from 4pm-8pm. The picture schedule will be sent home with dancers and posted here when it has been...

Summer Solstice Revival Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1600 UT-138, Grantsville, UT

TDA's Summer Solstice Revival is a chance to gather with beautiful souls, reconnect with the Divine, and reignite our lives! Join us for a weekend of play and people and revival! We will seek...

NASA at Utah Motorsports Campus Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 512 Sheep Ln, Grantsville, UT

Club Race w/ NASA - Utah Region on Friday, May 21 — Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Utah Motorsports Campus, , - Here we go, West Track best track! Think you got what it takes? Wanna find that perfect...