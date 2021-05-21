Lamar calendar: What's coming up

newsbreak-logo
(LAMAR, CO) Lamar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lamar:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44B6zc_0a7CY3fn00

DAY 44 COLORADO

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVI14_0a7CY3fn00

2021 Prowers County Year End Shoot

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2206 Saddle Club Dr, Lamar, CO

There will be concessions! You can arrive on Friday Sept 17- Arena will be open for riding Maybe we can do something fun on Friday night… Stalls and/or pens are $15 per horse – bring your own...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVrHG_0a7CY3fn00

Lamar Savage Invitational

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Lamar Savage Invitational, hosted by Lamar High School in Lamar CO. Starting Thursday, May 27th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uqPDT_0a7CY3fn00

TMLS Girls Varsity Soccer @ Lamar

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:45 PM

The Lamar (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Thomas MacLaren School (Colorado Springs, CO) on Friday, May 21 @ 1p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDyFL_0a7CY3fn00

Graveside

Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 209 S 4th St, Lamar, CO

Todd Edward Even TODD EDWARD EVEN October 9, 1959 December 6, 2020 When love is great There is no need for words... For even in silence love is heard. - R.W. Lawrence On December 6th, 2020, Todd...

News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Statethis song is sick

Wu-Tang Clan Announce Red Rocks Concert with Colorado Symphony & Big Boi

Red Rocks just announced potentially our favorite lineup of the season so far. The ineffable Wu-Tang Clan will be headlining our beloved venue, performing with none other than the Colorado Symphony on August 13. If that wasn’t enough to sell you, the lineup also features support from legendary OutKast member Big Boi, and Chris Karns—DJ for Pretty Lights’ live band.
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Civic Groups Donations Keep Lamar Sitting Pretty

Members of two local sororities, Laureate Rho and Beta Sigma Phi recently provided funding for two benches which have been set up at the two main playgrounds in Willow Creek Park. These are gifts that will keep on giving, season in and season out. Both benches are in close proximity...
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Ross Gruenloh, Winner of the 4th Annual Larry D Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship

Being raised on a farm, Larry paved his way in an agricultural lifestyle. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), receiving his Star Greenhand Award. He also worked at a local farm in Lamar as his summer job. Larry attended college receiving a diesel mechanic’s degree; from there he worked for Romer Young/John Deere and then bought his own diesel shop.
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Lamar Chamber Donut Friday at Napa Auto Parts

Hope the Lamar Chamber of Commerce directors brought enough donuts this past Friday for the crowd at Napa Auto Parts at 311 North Main Street in Lamar. When you need parts for your car or truck, you know where to go. Napa stocks for automobile, agriculture, truck parts and is your local Cub Cadet and Grasshopper dealer. Napa stocks a good mix of paint and can equipment you with hydraulic hoses.
Lamar, COtheprowersjournal.com

Birth Announcements: Flores/Cervantes -/- Grudt -/- Lee

Julian Cervantes and Alondra Flores of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son (name omitted) at 12:34pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, April 22, 2021 with Dr. Skaggs attending. The newborn weighed six pounds and fourteen ounces and was 17 ¾ inches in length at birth. Siblings: Xzaviar Flores, Julian Cervantes, Xzaydin Cervantes and Avizael Cervantes. Grandparents: David Flores, Alejandrina Valerio, Eleodoro Cervantes and Blanca Avalos.