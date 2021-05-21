Lamar calendar: What's coming up

(LAMAR, CO) Lamar is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lamar:

DAY 44 COLORADO Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

2021 Prowers County Year End Shoot Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2206 Saddle Club Dr, Lamar, CO

There will be concessions! You can arrive on Friday Sept 17- Arena will be open for riding Maybe we can do something fun on Friday night… Stalls and/or pens are $15 per horse – bring your own...

Lamar Savage Invitational Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Lamar Savage Invitational, hosted by Lamar High School in Lamar CO. Starting Thursday, May 27th.

TMLS Girls Varsity Soccer @ Lamar Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:45 PM

The Lamar (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Thomas MacLaren School (Colorado Springs, CO) on Friday, May 21 @ 1p.

Graveside Lamar, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:30 AM

Address: 209 S 4th St, Lamar, CO

Todd Edward Even TODD EDWARD EVEN October 9, 1959 December 6, 2020 When love is great There is no need for words... For even in silence love is heard. - R.W. Lawrence On December 6th, 2020, Todd...