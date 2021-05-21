Live events Mammoth Lakes — what’s coming up
(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mammoth Lakes:
Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM
Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529
Ring in the New Year with Reno's best funk band
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
We are looking forward to our annual June Lake Cleanup dive this Labor Day Weekend at June Lake, CA. Most members will be staying at O Ridge Campground for the weekend, so come on up and join us...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: 125 Brenner St, June Lake, CA
Sports event in June Lake, CA by June lake fishing buckle on Saturday, June 12 2021
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529
The talented and funny international touring band returns to The Loop. Costumes are highly recommended. Tickets will go on sale later.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 90 Granite Ave, June Lake, CA 93529
The JLABF welcomes amazing breweries to one of the most amazing places on earth...June Lake!