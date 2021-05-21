newsbreak-logo
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Live events Mammoth Lakes — what’s coming up

Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 1 day ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Mammoth Lakes is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mammoth Lakes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FSl1_0a7CY1uL00

Jelly Bread New Year's 2022

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

Ring in the New Year with Reno's best funk band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhMFj_0a7CY1uL00

Annual June Lake Cleanup Weekend (Copy) — Antelope Valley Desert Divers

June Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

We are looking forward to our annual June Lake Cleanup dive this Labor Day Weekend at June Lake, CA. Most members will be staying at O Ridge Campground for the weekend, so come on up and join us...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdhdB_0a7CY1uL00

6/12/2021

June Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 Brenner St, June Lake, CA

Sports event in June Lake, CA by June lake fishing buckle on Saturday, June 12 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVBiy_0a7CY1uL00

Halloween Bash w/ The Sextones

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

The talented and funny international touring band returns to The Loop. Costumes are highly recommended. Tickets will go on sale later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZquIg_0a7CY1uL00

The 2021 June Lake Autumn Beer Festival

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 90 Granite Ave, June Lake, CA 93529

The JLABF welcomes amazing breweries to one of the most amazing places on earth...June Lake!

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes, CA
With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

