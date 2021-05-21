Creston calendar: Coming events

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

Stingrays Swim Clinic (5-18 yrs old) Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 W Townline St, Creston, IA

Please click the link to register https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=2252&pid=97698&sid=1845215 For most swimmers, the greatest obstacle to performance is efficiency in the...

Cars & Coffee Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 403 W Montgomery St, Creston, IA

Bring your Classic Vehicle up and have some coffee and donuts and check out the other classics. No Cost

Underwood Varsity Baseball @ Creston Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 601 W Townline St, Creston, IA

The Creston (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Underwood (IA) on Friday, June 25 @ 5:30p.

Adult (18+) Swim Clinic Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 W Townline St, Creston, IA

https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=2252&pid=97698&sid=2011070 Please click the above link to register! Its NEVER too late to learn how to swim! Whether you want to learn the...

CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake is on Facebook. To connect with CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake, join Facebook today.