Creston, IA

Creston calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Creston Dispatch
Creston Dispatch
 1 day ago

(CRESTON, IA) Creston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

Stingrays Swim Clinic (5-18 yrs old)

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 W Townline St, Creston, IA

Please click the link to register https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=2252&pid=97698&sid=1845215 For most swimmers, the greatest obstacle to performance is efficiency in the...

Cars & Coffee

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 403 W Montgomery St, Creston, IA

Bring your Classic Vehicle up and have some coffee and donuts and check out the other classics. No Cost

Underwood Varsity Baseball @ Creston

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:15 PM

Address: 601 W Townline St, Creston, IA

The Creston (IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Underwood (IA) on Friday, June 25 @ 5:30p.

Adult (18+) Swim Clinic

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1201 W Townline St, Creston, IA

https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=2252&pid=97698&sid=2011070 Please click the above link to register! Its NEVER too late to learn how to swim! Whether you want to learn the...

CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake

Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake is on Facebook. To connect with CVBA Club - Twelve Mile Lake, join Facebook today.

Creston Dispatch

Creston Dispatch

Creston, IA
ABOUT

With Creston Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. CDL-A Company Teams Dedicated Fleet; 2. Resource Center Veterinarian; 3. Interventional Radiology Technician (IR Tech) Travel Allied - $48.37/Hour $1741/Weekly; 4. Travel Speech Language Pathologist - $1578.8 / Week; 5. Systems Administrator; 6. Design Engineer (31252); 7. Make up to $20/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 8. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver - Now Hiring; 9. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers; 10. Class A Company Truck Drivers - Competitive Pay & Great Benefits;
Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) Depending on where you fill up in Creston, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 102 W Taylor St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.42 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 102 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.42.
Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - $500 sign-on bonus!; 2. Retail Merchandiser; 3. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 4. Traveling Millwork/Casework Installer; 5. Class A CDL Regional Driver; 6. CDL A Regional Truck Driver - Scheduled Routes - Home Weekly!!; 7. CDL-A OTR Drivers - $85k/yr + $15k Sign-on Bonus!; 8. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Cromwell); 9. CDL-A Regional LTL Truck Driver; 10. CDL-A Truck Driver - Industry Leading Pay for Dry Van Drivers!;
Winterset, IACreston News Advertiser

Food drive benefits kids’ summer lunches

Although the school year is nearly done and students will transition to summer, that doesn’t change needs for some students. A Winterset business working in partnership with MATURA is having food drives in their service areas so students who are in need will have food for lunches during the summer.
Creston News Advertiser

‘Fridays after Five’ returns

Fridays After Five is back for its third year. The outdoor music series kicks off with country artist Jake Simon 5:08 p.m. May 28 at Creston Elks Lodge, 403 W. Montgomery St. “This is an event that’s been designed to bring people to the uptown district and out and about on a Friday evening,” said Mindy Stalker, Union County Development Association. “Our goal is to get people to come out and enjoy, fingers crossed, beautiful weather, live music and head out to their favorite establishment to dine and patron our entire community.”
Afton, IACreston News Advertiser

Club news

The Afton Federated Garden Club met April 16 at the Afton Community Center for the regular meeting. President Shirley Wallace called the meeting to order at 1:35 p.m. with 13 members repeating the Pledge of Allegiance to our American flag and do the Club Collect. Minutes of the March meeting...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Local documentarian launches series with ‘Greetings from’ Creston

Today, Creston will be featured on Iowa Public Broadcasting Service’s show “Greetings From Iowa.” The series highlights the colorful people, places, lifestyles and experiences that define the state and its culture. Colorful is an appropriate word to use for the segment on Creston. The episode, “The Power of Art” uploaded...
Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CRESTON, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Creston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Paulsen: People are out and about

It’s great to see people back out moving around again! The pandemic seems to be slowing down thanks to masks and vaccines, that’s helping out. It really is kind of nice to not eat “alone” like my wife and I have in the last few months at restaurants. Both the highways and businesses are looking more like pre-pandemic volumes. I’m sure the people that have been in the local nursing homes are happy to see people in person again. Our COVID rates are looking good and are down in the 3% range. I think a lot of people have been cooped up for the last year and are ready to get out and do things again, plus, I think it’s helped people with their outlook on life. There’s nothing like a smiling face to make you feel better. Iowa seems to have weathered the pandemic as well or better than most states. Keep up the good work on “beating up COVID.” It will make the rest of the year a lot more fun.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

City receives $100,000 grant for pool work

Creston is one of 13 Iowa towns receiving funds from The Wellmark Foundation in Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants, contingent upon securing the required dollar-for-dollar match. To ensure community support for these projects, organizations have until Aug. 25 to secure their matching funds. Creston’s funds are intended for...
Economy Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,412 per week; 3. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - $500 sign-on bonus!; 4. Traveling Millwork/Casework Installer; 5. Direct Support Professional - Lenox, Bedford, Creston and Clarinda; 6. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated; 7. CDL-A OTR Lease Purchase Truck Driver (Creston); 8. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $16.00/hr!; 9. Lead Carpenter; 10. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Afton);
Creston News Advertiser

Creston Waterworks office reopens June 1

At the request of General Manager Steve Guthrie, Creston Waterworks office will reopen to the public starting June 1. The office had been limited to prevent the spread of COVID-19. During the Creston Waterworks board meeting Tuesday, Guthrie suggested ending all COVID-19 related restrictions and have the office return to...
Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Creston jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required; 3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week; 4. Lead Carpenter; 5. Direct Support Professional - Lenox, Bedford, Creston and Clarinda; 6. CDL-A Regional Flatbed Truck Driver - New Pay Increase!; 7. Class A CDL Truck Drivers; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,250/Week Minimum + No-Touch; 9. Warehouse - EPJ; 10. Garden Center Associate;
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Strand Theater apartments renovations, new smoke shop, near completion

Strand Theater has been undergoing renovations for almost a year that will continue as the derelict apartments above near completion of their overhaul, according to The Lobby owner Nick Foltz. There will also be a smoke shop opening in the same building that will offer a selection of vapes and cigars not previously available in Creston.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Creston FFA plants grant-funded trees

The Creston FFA chapter planted 26 deciduous trees valued at $5,000 last month. Trees were planted on the Creston Community Housing Campus and the Union County Historical Complex located in McKinley Park. The Creston FFA has utilized the Alliant Energy Trees Forever grant since 1992 to secure 41 grants which...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Young entrepreneur starts ag supply shop in Creston

Most 21 year olds are finishing college or saving money to move out of their parents’ house. But Tristan Travis is the owner-operator of a farm implement business named Travis Ag Supply, and is happily engaged. TJ Dunphy, a friend of Tristan’s father, was selling BioZyme’s VitaFerm livestock mineral and...
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go’

Last weekend, Leslie Tyler, of Leslie’s Dance Emporium, took to the stage of her students’ final Dr. Seuss-themed recitals, where she was celebrated for her four-decade career as a dance studio instructor. For Tyler, 62, her life revolved around music and dance. Her father Oscar Lovell, who managed the Ford...
Creston, IA Posted by
Creston Dispatch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Creston

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Creston: 1. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week; 3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week; 4. Sales Rep - No Experience Required, Immediate Openings; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Skilled Nursing Facility - $1,412 per week; 6. Dedicated Lane Earn over $70,000 Home Every Other Day & Weekends; 7. Road Flagger - $14-27/Hour; 8. Customer Service; 9. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately; 10. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - $500 sign-on bonus!;