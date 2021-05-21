newsbreak-logo
Douglas, WY

Douglas events coming up

Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 1 day ago

(DOUGLAS, WY) Live events are coming to Douglas.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Douglas:

CCHF Golf for Healthcare

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 64 Golf Course Rd, Douglas, WY

Join the Converse County Hospital Foundation for our annual Golf for Healthcare Tournament. Four Person Scramble 8:00 am Shotgun Start Sponsorships Available. Contact Jenn at 307-358-7314 for more...

CRCA Mid America — ANDY KURTZ PERFORMANCE

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Andy Kurtz Performance Horses of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, offers the solution to all your horse training needs. Andy specializes in training and showing top caliber Cutting, Reining, and...

Glendo Co-Ed Mountain Bike Skills Camp

Glendo, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 401 Glendo Park Rd, Glendo, WY

Co-Ed Mountain Bike Skills Camp About this Event The Rowdy Gowdy and Wyoming MTB Camp Coaches bring you the Glendo Co-ed Mountain Bike Camp, a two-day mountain bike camp at Glendo State Park for...

Jackalope Square Movie Night

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 100-198 S 3rd St, Douglas, WY

Our 2021 movie series kicks off with HOOK, sponsored by Main Street Douglas, on June 25. We have more movies in July to come!! Thank you to our gracious sponsors.

Christmas at the Depot

Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 37 W Center St, Douglas, WY

Santa, jackalope, trains, hot cocoa, a Christmas book....all taking place on a Day Coach and in a cute little red depot! Does life get any better than that? Mark your calendar and stay tuned for...

