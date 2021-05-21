Rawlins events coming soon

(RAWLINS, WY) Rawlins is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rawlins:

Pain Management Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1650 Harshman St, Rawlins, WY

Join Ryan Shedd, MSNA, AGNP, CRNA, NSPM-C, and Amanda Bisby, DNP, FNP-BC, of Holistic Pain Management as they explore chronic pain and the alternative solutions available to help you take control...

Jalan Crossland/ The Lonesome Heroes/ J Shogren Shanghai'd Saratoga, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 SE River Street, Saratoga, WY 82331

The Annual HIWATER HOEDOWN is back!!!! Amazing lineup this year with Jalan Crossland, The Lonesome Heroes and J Shogren Shanghai'd

G-290, Basic Public Information Officers Course, Carbon County Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 West Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Public information consists of the processes, procedures and systems to communicate timely, accurate and accessible information.

Daniel Kosel and Savannah Wood @ Firewater Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

6-10pm DOUBLE MUSICIAN SHOWCASE Savannah Wood (Bozeman MT) delivers Indie+Folk+Alt+ Rock covers and originals with beautiful, unique vocals and pretty guitar. Daniel Kosel performs signature...

Second Annual Tablescaping Competition Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Daley Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.