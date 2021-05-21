newsbreak-logo
Rawlins, WY

Rawlins events coming soon

Posted by 
Rawlins Updates
 1 day ago

(RAWLINS, WY) Rawlins is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rawlins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5WVZ_0a7CXxc500

Pain Management

Rawlins, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1650 Harshman St, Rawlins, WY

Join Ryan Shedd, MSNA, AGNP, CRNA, NSPM-C, and Amanda Bisby, DNP, FNP-BC, of Holistic Pain Management as they explore chronic pain and the alternative solutions available to help you take control...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25TM8k_0a7CXxc500

Jalan Crossland/ The Lonesome Heroes/ J Shogren Shanghai'd

Saratoga, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 SE River Street, Saratoga, WY 82331

The Annual HIWATER HOEDOWN is back!!!! Amazing lineup this year with Jalan Crossland, The Lonesome Heroes and J Shogren Shanghai'd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16jKid_0a7CXxc500

G-290, Basic Public Information Officers Course, Carbon County

Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 1016 West Hugus St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Public information consists of the processes, procedures and systems to communicate timely, accurate and accessible information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJFia_0a7CXxc500

Daniel Kosel and Savannah Wood @ Firewater

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

6-10pm DOUBLE MUSICIAN SHOWCASE Savannah Wood (Bozeman MT) delivers Indie+Folk+Alt+ Rock covers and originals with beautiful, unique vocals and pretty guitar. Daniel Kosel performs signature...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6aPx_0a7CXxc500

Second Annual Tablescaping Competition

Rawlins, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 12 Daley Street, Rawlins, WY 82301

Do you love to decorate? Have dinner Parites? Let your creativity flow and enter the Carbon County Fair Tablescape Competition.

Rawlins, WY
ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

