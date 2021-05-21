newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gunnison, CO

Coming soon: Gunnison events

Posted by 
Gunnison Voice
Gunnison Voice
 1 day ago

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gunnison:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3bg3_0a7CXwjM00

In Our Galleries: May

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Main Gallery: “Blue Mesa National Park” by Teresa Golden The Main Gallery will be transformed into a beautiful Wildlife Display. Pieces of canvas and metal art will showcase the rich wildlife...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLwTR_0a7CXwjM00

Upper Gallery: “Conversion” by Paige Stewart, Brian Stewart & Mark Lee

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

This show highlights how people’s negative impacts on nature can be turned into a positive creative process. Each artist is using discarded trash found in nature to make a unique and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4xyH_0a7CXwjM00

Summer Experience

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

The Summer Experience at Western Colorado University is a weekend workshop that allows the campus community to share both the school and the Gunnison Valley with the counselors and coordinators...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISciU_0a7CXwjM00

WELLNESS IN MOTION DANCE WEEKEND

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Join Wellness In Motion and Thrive Yoga for a 3 day dance weekend in Gunnison, Colorado. Participants will experience a variety of movement modalities including yoga, dance (including choreo...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuxYF_0a7CXwjM00

International School of Ministry and Personal Transformation - Gunnison, CO

Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

ISOM & PT What is the International School of Ministry and Personal Transformation (ISOM & PT)? This is, first of all, an intense time of About this event ISOM & PT What is the International...

Learn More
Gunnison Voice

Gunnison Voice

Gunnison, CO
2
Followers
19
Post
169
Views
ABOUT

With Gunnison Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Gunnison, CO
Government
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Gunnison, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance#Gallery#Live Events#Community Events#Local Events#Live Theater#Sun Jun#Isom Pt#Blue Mesa National Park#Gunnison Valley#In Person Events#Nature#Live Content#Remote Audiences#Stand Up Comedy#Live Remote Experience#Digital Tools#Trash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Yoga
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado Statethemtnear.com

Discover Colorado: Lovely Lily Lake

Omayra Acevedo, Rocky Mountain National Park. The breeze was gently blowing, and after a very long and challenging week, I grabbed a cocktail and stood at the front screen door to inhale the crisp mountain air. Sunshine on My Shoulders was playing in the background and visions of hiking in the Colorado summer sun took a hold of me. I could feel myself smirk and reflect back on all of my adventures. Especially the ones in our colorful state. In case you’re new to my columns or have forgotten, I have a slight obsession with our Rocky Mountains.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado

It’s stargazing season again, as temperatures are heating up and the skies are getting clearer with each passing night. Are you excited? We sure are, which is why we are spreading the good news that Colorado is home to yet another International Dark Sky Park (our fourth, to be exact!) via the clear and beautiful […] The post Mesa Verde National Park Was Named The Fourth International Dark Sky Park In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Group wants Southwest Colorado in single state House district

Citing the realities of geography and economic integration, more than a dozen people have signed a letter seeking to keep all Southwest Colorado in one district in the state House of Representatives. Historically, a combination of La Plata, Montezuma, Archuleta, Dolores and San Juan counties had formed the core area...
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Pioneer Museum opens this Saturday

The Gunnison Pioneer Museum has been called “the Smithsonian of Colorado” by recent guests, and its collection includes millions of artifacts dating from the earliest days of inhabitation in the Western United States. Over 35 buildings on the extensive campus are full of historic displays, ranging from the shackles worn...
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

Paying it forward

Gunnisack Restaurant owners Lisa and Dave Jacobson recently donated $500 to the Gunnison Country Food Pantry — their second donation of that amount in the past six months — as part of their “pay it forward” response to the City of Gunnison’s Dining Dollars effort during the pandemic. The Jacobsons joined others in the local restaurant community in being highly appreciative of the city’s efforts at stimulating the economy via their innovative idea to subsidize restaurant spending by offering locals heavily discounted coupons, essentially, to spend on dining. “Not only did the restaurants get supported, but locals were able to spend money that went directly back to the city through sales taxes and employee earnings, which were in turn put back to grocers and landlords, et cetera,” Dave Jacobson said. “Just brilliant, if you ask me.” The Jacobsons are pictured here (from left) with Food Pantry Board President Tracy Leonard and volunteers Arelene Fickel and Dustin McGuinness. Chris Dickey.
Gunnison County, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Groups sue over drilling project's climate impacts

Conservation groups are suing federal agencies to challenge their approval last year of a proposal by Gunnison Energy to drill 35 oil and gas wells across some 35,000 acres of the upper North Fork Valley. The groups say the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service violated federal laws...
Gunnison County, COcoloradosun.com

Extended-stay motels quietly fill the gaps in Gunnison’s chronic housing shortage

Drivers entering Gunnison from the east will pass a number of motels off to the side of Highway 50, which runs down into town from Monarch Pass on the Continental Divide. Many travelers seeking adventure in the Rockies—or carrying on to Utah—pass this way. The next substantial town is more than 60 miles and several mountain passes to the west, but tired drivers wishing to stay the night in Gunnison will have little luck at some of the roadside motels on the way into town.
Gunnison, COGunnison Times

James Oliver Stoddard

Jennifer and Trenton Stoddard of Gunnison brought their son James Oliver Stoddard into the world on April 22 at 9:50 p.m. He weighed 7 lbs., and a half ounce and registered 20.5 inches in length. Welcoming James to the family are grandparents Chris and Terry Stoddard of Grand Junction, Colo., and Carol Menegus of Wayne, N.J.
Gunnison County, COCrested Butte News

COVID restrictions finish line is now in sight

Gunnison County is on track to hit the “Green” level of public health restrictions by Memorial Day when more than 10,000 residents should be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That will mean most restrictions will be eliminated with the exception of the county mask mandate imposed when someone is in a crowded space, but that should go away by the end of June.