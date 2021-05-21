Coming soon: Gunnison events

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gunnison:

In Our Galleries: May Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Main Gallery: “Blue Mesa National Park” by Teresa Golden The Main Gallery will be transformed into a beautiful Wildlife Display. Pieces of canvas and metal art will showcase the rich wildlife...

Upper Gallery: “Conversion” by Paige Stewart, Brian Stewart & Mark Lee Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

This show highlights how people’s negative impacts on nature can be turned into a positive creative process. Each artist is using discarded trash found in nature to make a unique and...

Summer Experience Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

The Summer Experience at Western Colorado University is a weekend workshop that allows the campus community to share both the school and the Gunnison Valley with the counselors and coordinators...

WELLNESS IN MOTION DANCE WEEKEND Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 513 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Join Wellness In Motion and Thrive Yoga for a 3 day dance weekend in Gunnison, Colorado. Participants will experience a variety of movement modalities including yoga, dance (including choreo...

International School of Ministry and Personal Transformation - Gunnison, CO Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO

ISOM & PT What is the International School of Ministry and Personal Transformation (ISOM & PT)? This is, first of all, an intense time of About this event ISOM & PT What is the International...