Coming soon: Gunnison events
(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gunnison:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO
Main Gallery: “Blue Mesa National Park” by Teresa Golden The Main Gallery will be transformed into a beautiful Wildlife Display. Pieces of canvas and metal art will showcase the rich wildlife...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM
This show highlights how people’s negative impacts on nature can be turned into a positive creative process. Each artist is using discarded trash found in nature to make a unique and...
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM
The Summer Experience at Western Colorado University is a weekend workshop that allows the campus community to share both the school and the Gunnison Valley with the counselors and coordinators...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 513 S Main St, Gunnison, CO
Join Wellness In Motion and Thrive Yoga for a 3 day dance weekend in Gunnison, Colorado. Participants will experience a variety of movement modalities including yoga, dance (including choreo...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM
Address: 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO
ISOM & PT What is the International School of Ministry and Personal Transformation (ISOM & PT)? This is, first of all, an intense time of About this event ISOM & PT What is the International...