Now that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are both out of prison, they’re looking to put their days behind bars behind them — and they’re turning their attention to their next vacation plans. Just days after Giannulli exited prison, the former couple headed to the high-end Madison Club in La Quinta, California, for some serious relaxation time, and they’ve already got their sights on their next vacay location: Mexico. Unfortunately for them, it won’t be quite as easy to exert their privilege for this trip — because they’re still on probation due to their involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Yep, Loughlin and Giannulli aren’t able to buy their plane tickets just yet because before they plan any further, they’ll need a federal judge’s permission.