newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

The Experimental $28 Million Mojave Desert Manse May Be the Most State-of-the-Art Home in the Country

By Lucy Alexander
Posted by 
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Las Vegas is home to all things extravagant, risky and riotously excessive. Which is why an idiosyncratic, super-luxury custom home on the edge of the Mojave Desert fits right in. The new spec house from Blue Heron, the cutting-edge Nevada design company, is intended to exude both the theatrical spectacle of the Las Vegas Strip and the natural spirit of the desert from which it sprung, according to Blue Heron’s CEO and founder, Tyler Jones.

robbreport.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Robb Report

Robb Report

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Business
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Mojave Desert#In The Desert#Custom Home#Living Space#Outdoor Life#Modern Technology#Blue Heron#Dragon S Reserve#Macdonald Highlands#Tesla#Microgrid Technology#Experimental Features#Home Technology#Luxury Custom Homes#Deck Space#Water Features#Square Feet#Plant Life#Natural Elements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Desert
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

COVID-19 changes home design and how space is used

Leanne Taddonio, stylist, designer, stager and owner of Intentional Space, Waitsfield, is seeing the impacts of how COVID influences people’s design choices in their homes. With more people working from home, family members returning and living with family, more meals being cooked at home and people practicing wellness, what people want and need in their homes has changed, she said.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

‘Jewel of the Desert’ in MacDonald Highlands lists for $18M

A MacDonald Highlands mansion with a Masters-inspired golf hole in its backyard and wine cellar for romantic dinners, has hit the market for $18 million — a price that would break the all-time record in Las Vegas. Given the growing demand for ulta-luxury housing in Las Vegas with an influx...
Worlddesignboom.com

perforated brick façade + massive climbing wall adorn this house in thailand

Anonym studio was assigned to design a four-story house in thailand that accommodates members from three families of two generations by creating spaces that bond them together while providing personal private spaces. all the members of the family were fun and outgoing with various hobbies like gardening, making arts and crafts, and spending their quality time rock climbing, which really inspired the designers.
Interior DesignCONTEMPORIST

The Diagonal Tile Pattern Found Throughout This Restaurant Is A Noticeable Design Feature

Canadian design firm Atelier Zébulon Perron has recently completed the ‘Gentile Pizza Parlour‘ in Montreal, Quebec, whose interior has a striking tile design. Inspired by the family legacy, the new restaurant’s original concept pays tribute to the classic pizzerias of the 70s and 80s in New York City, balancing retro and contemporary elements to create a chic and colloquial space, with a strong identity.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Queensridge estate exceeds all expectations

There are “Wow!” factor homes in the Las Vegas Valley, and then there’s … this home. You’re unlikely to find a residence up to the high standard of quality that you’ll find at this estate in Queensridge, one of the most sought-after luxury communities in Las Vegas. There’s so much ornate detail throughout this home that it’s difficult to pick a place to start. Let’s just sum it up by saying this is luxury defined.
Real Estateonekindesign.com

This rustic mountainside cabin boasts dreamy views of the Spanish Peaks

This rustic mountainside cabin designed by Pearson Design Group in collaboration with Lohss Construction is located in the desirable Wildridge Fork neighborhood of Spanish Peaks Club, Big Sky, Montana. This open and airy stone and timber retreat encompasses nearly 5,000 square feet of sumptuous living space. Perched on a mountainside,...
Denham Springs, LAwoodworkingnetwork.com

Designing with decorative surfaces

Decorative surfaces can add depth, contrast, and visual interest, while their unexpected applications can often take a project to a new level, design-wise. That was the case with this Denham Springs, Louisiana, home which features a modern take on the Tudor style while spotlighting a variety of unusual applications of surfaces and cabinet doors.
Minnesota Stateonekindesign.com

Dream Home Tour: A delightful and cozy Napa style home in Minnesota

This cozy Napa style home was designed by Rauscher & Associates in collaboration with Carl M. Hansen Companies, located in Edina, Minnesota. Conceived as a timeless home with modern amenities, this family home has an open and airy floor plan layout that is great for family gatherings. Inside you will...
Real EstateWSET

Burger billionaire serves up L.A. mansion with all the works

The American hamburger has spread well beyond the states, and chain-burger restaurants from McDonald’s to Wendy’s now span the globe. One of the earliest of the hamburger restaurants that spread beyond its local roots, In-N-Out, first opened in 1948 at a hole-in-the-wall location in Baldwin Park, California, and slowly spread beyond California into Arizona and Nevada and most of the western states. A favorite treat for Southern California natives and visitors, in 2020, People magazine published a rundown of 28 celebrities including Julia Roberts, Adele and Olivia Wilde bragging about their In-N-Out burger meals. In-N-Out was California’s first hamburger joint to offer drive-thru service, a big change from the baby-boomer days of carhops like those seen, sometimes on roller skates, in American Graffiti and Happy Days.
Las Vegas, NVbusinesspress.vegas

Company builds Las Vegas tiny homes

Tiny living gifted Sally Lushin with a larger perspective on life. Courageously referring to herself as a rape survivor, Lushin remembers living like a prisoner in her own home after a violent home invasion that occurred 33 years ago. Struggling to rebuild her life, the outspoken speaker, writer and advocate moved from Indiana to Nevada last year to start over.
Real Estateinregister.com

The historic Hearst mansion garden is the pinnacle of Golden Age glamour

Symbolizing the glamour of the Golden Age of Hollywood, the Beverly House—one of America’s most famous and recognizable homes—is on the market again for $89.75 million after originally being listed for a whopping $185 million in 2016. Built in 1927, the extravagant mansion was formerly owned by newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst and his girlfriend Marion Davies.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Luxury home converted from a pair of huge GRAIN SILOS complete with a circular living room and five bedrooms goes on the market for £1.95million

A sprawling farmhouse converted from a pair of grain silos and which is surrounded by rolling countryside views has hit the market for £1.95million. Stubwood Granary, which sits in the historic market town of Hungerford, Berkshire, comes with five bedrooms, a large circular living room and a terrace overlooking the pond.