The Experimental $28 Million Mojave Desert Manse May Be the Most State-of-the-Art Home in the Country
Las Vegas is home to all things extravagant, risky and riotously excessive. Which is why an idiosyncratic, super-luxury custom home on the edge of the Mojave Desert fits right in. The new spec house from Blue Heron, the cutting-edge Nevada design company, is intended to exude both the theatrical spectacle of the Las Vegas Strip and the natural spirit of the desert from which it sprung, according to Blue Heron’s CEO and founder, Tyler Jones.robbreport.com