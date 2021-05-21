Houghton calendar: Coming events

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

2021 Boys' Basketball High School Elite Camp Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 47.112309,-88.546654, 600 Macinnes Dr, Houghton, MI

If you’re a college-bound budding basketball star, our High School Elite Camp is for you. You’ve got the knowledge and the skills—now put them to work in post and perimeter play geared toward...

Bonfire @ CFC Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Bonfire @ CFC at 408 E Montezuma Ave, Houghton, MI 49931-2115, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm

HIGH TOLERANCE AT THE BONFIRE Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 408 E Montezuma Ave, Houghton, MI

DINNER, DRINKS, MUSIC, AND SMILES WITH HIGH TOLERANCE AND THE BONFIRE CREW!!!!

Let's Eat II Hancock, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1308 Quincy St, Hancock, MI

A free inter-community meal, all are welcome! Bring friends and meet new ones in this comfortable and relaxed environment, for a delicious and nutritious meal. This month?s sponsors: Portage Lake...

BOW Isle Royale Kayak Adventure Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 E Lakeshore Dr, Houghton, MI

Travel to Isle Royale National Park for a kayaking adventure featuring beautiful wilderness surrounded by Lake Superior! Participants should be experienced sea kayak paddlers who are looking to...