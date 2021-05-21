newsbreak-logo
Houghton, MI

Houghton calendar: Coming events

Houghton Digest
Houghton Digest
 1 day ago

(HOUGHTON, MI) Houghton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houghton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aze4i_0a7CXn2300

2021 Boys' Basketball High School Elite Camp

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 47.112309,-88.546654, 600 Macinnes Dr, Houghton, MI

If you’re a college-bound budding basketball star, our High School Elite Camp is for you. You’ve got the knowledge and the skills—now put them to work in post and perimeter play geared toward...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25iR7t_0a7CXn2300

Bonfire @ CFC

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Bonfire @ CFC at 408 E Montezuma Ave, Houghton, MI 49931-2115, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 07:00 pm

HIGH TOLERANCE AT THE BONFIRE

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 408 E Montezuma Ave, Houghton, MI

DINNER, DRINKS, MUSIC, AND SMILES WITH HIGH TOLERANCE AND THE BONFIRE CREW!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11zhLW_0a7CXn2300

Let's Eat II

Hancock, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1308 Quincy St, Hancock, MI

A free inter-community meal, all are welcome! Bring friends and meet new ones in this comfortable and relaxed environment, for a delicious and nutritious meal. This month?s sponsors: Portage Lake...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03vRIc_0a7CXn2300

BOW Isle Royale Kayak Adventure

Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 800 E Lakeshore Dr, Houghton, MI

Travel to Isle Royale National Park for a kayaking adventure featuring beautiful wilderness surrounded by Lake Superior! Participants should be experienced sea kayak paddlers who are looking to...

ABOUT

With Houghton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Houghton life in the 50’s: Going boating

After the long, hard Copper Country winters, an event that usually suggested that the end was in sight was the arrival of the Woodrush, a 180-foot Coast Guard ice breaker, on its mission to reopen shipping lanes around Lake Superior. (Interestingly, the Woodrush was later sold to Ghana for its Navy.) But I also recall a less official harbinger of spring that took place in the Baraga area. As the ice fishing season ended, some group would leave an old car on the ice of Keweenaw Bay and sell chances to bet on what date the ice would have melted enough for it to fall through. I’d bet there are still a few old junkers on the lake bottom there.
Houghton, MIabc10up.com

Virtual Upper Peninsula Job Fair

Job-seekers who’d like to relocate to the U.P. or U.P. residents who’d like a change of professional pace have an excellent opportunity May 20th. True North’s job fair will have over 40 employers representing the Houghton Hancock area. It’ll be a virtual networking arena. Michigan Tech University will be present too.
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

True fairy tale

Once upon a time, a long time ago, when along the southern shores of Lake Superior, there were only native Indians, and later, a few French fur traders and missionaries; the land was serene with a plethora of flora and fauna. It was paradise. But it did not last that way.
Houghton, MIWLUC

Copper Range Depot to open soon

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The newest Lakeshore Blvd. restaurant in Houghton is close to opening. Created by the same owners as Roy’s Pasties, the Copper Range Depot has already hired its main chef. The owners said the restaurant will ideally open within the next six weeks. Future diners can expect...
Hancock, MIMining Journal

Finlandia’s Paavo Nurmi Center to reopen to general public

HANCOCK — The Paavo Nurmi Center at Finlandia University in Hancock will reopen to the general public starting Monday. The athletics building had been open only to Finlandia students, staff and faculty due to the coronavirus pandemic. Individuals using the building must follow guidelines established by the state of Michigan...
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

BHK Foundation awards six $500 scholarships to area students

HOUGHTON – Six area high school seniors who participated in BHK Child Development early childhood education programs have been awarded scholarships through the BHK Foundation. The BHK Foundation Scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate academic integrity, commitment to learning and community, and will serve as good role models to children and youth.
Houghton, MIWLUC

Comic artist’s work on display

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, you can see the fantasy comic exhibit at the Copper Country Community Arts Center featuring works made by Houghton native Gray Kotila. Kotila said their work is inspired by comics they read with their mother growing up. Additionally, their art features LGBTQ+ characters, adding...
Hancock, MIWLUC

Canal Run 2021 online registration open now

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Canal Run, which was held virtually last year, will now welcome back racers in person on Saturday, July 17. The race offers a five and ten-mile run, a half marathon and several other races. But, this year all events are capped so Canal Run does not...
Hancock, MIWLUC

Calumet graduate recognized for automotive skills

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - With help from his dad, Zander Worm changed his first wheel bearings at age two. That’s when he said his fascination with automotive engineering began. “When I was learning to speak that was one of the things,” said Worm. “Point at the alternator, or point to...
Houghton County, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Houghton County Fair meeting

The Houghton County Fair Board will meet for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. in the SISU Room of the Houghton County Arena. The deadline for Houghton and Keweenaw County youth to register market hogs for the Junior Market Livestock program at the Houghton County Fair is on May 15 and the deadline to register market lambs is June 1. The rules and forms can be found on the exhibitor page online at houghtoncountyfair.com.
Houghton, MIMining Journal

Houghton alums support antiracism programs

HOUGHTON — Four recent alumni of Houghton-Portage Township Schools have launched an initiative to get the district to add more education on racial discrimination and social justice. Three of the graduates — Boris Busov, Adeline Grier-Welch and Cassandra Van Dam — spoke to the Keweenaw Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Houghton...
Hancock, MIfinlandia.edu

106 named to FinnU Dean’s & Honors List for Spring 2021

Finlandia University is proud to announce its Spring 2021 semester Dean’s and Honors List Students. In total 106 students earned honors, including 79 who earned Dean’s List honors for having a grade point average of 3.75 or above. To be eligible for either list students must have completed 12 or...
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Making money as a child in the 1950s in Houghton

Growing up in the 50s, there were always a lot of ways for a kid to make money. Seasonal gigs like snow shoveling, mowing lawns, gardening, window washing and even thimbleberry picking provided more than just pocket change. My early clients included, Mrs. Frimodig, Ms. Irene Prisk, Mr. Carlos Haug and Ms. Linda Nikula.
Houghton, MIMining Journal

Participants for precharrette workshop sought in Houghton

HOUGHTON — The City of Houghton is seeking members of the public to take part in a precharrette workshop taking place in June. The four members of the public will join others from the City Council, Planning Commission and city administration in the two-day event, which will be held June 29-30 at the Dee Stadium ballroom.