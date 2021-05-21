newsbreak-logo
Moab, UT

What’s up Moab: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 1 day ago

(MOAB, UT) Live events are coming to Moab.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Moab area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=090US4_0a7CXhjh00

Moab Outdoor Adventure HOP (Head Out Program)

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

SOLD OUT If you love outdoor adventure, then this HOP is for you! Moab, Utah is a perfect climate for outdoor events and Escapees has an exciting, action-packed outdoor adventure awaiting your...

Learn More

Moab Utah trails

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Join Trail Junkies in Moab Utah for some rock crawling and trail riding, some of the best views that everyone in their life needs to see. We plan of doing a lot of rock crawling and hiking to some...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LEOOY_0a7CXhjh00

Online Musical Story Hour

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 257 E Center St, Moab, UT

The Grand County Public Library and Moab Music Festival team up four times a year to bring you a special Musical Story Hour! We invite you and your little ones to explore the vibrant and diverse...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUlXQ_0a7CXhjh00

Moab Celtic Festival

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: Moab, UT

5 i 06 Nov 2018 Kenneth McDanielVisitor Retail Sales at Enchanted Thistle Bagpipe Band Supplies & Celtic GiftsSanta Fe, USA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vo9WX_0a7CXhjh00

Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 111 E 100 N, Moab, UT 84532

The Natural Building Alliance presents the 2021 Rocky Mountain Natural Building Conference. This will be our first conference outside of Colorado. Come join us in Beautiful Moab, Utah, the home of Community Rebuilds and endless recreation opportunities. The event will be held at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center Thursday, October 14 through Saturday 16th. The theme of the conference is “All Hands In”. This theme recognizes and celebrates the fact that everything that all of us are doing i

Learn More
ABOUT

With Moab News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

