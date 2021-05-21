newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Manchester, IN

Live events on the horizon in North Manchester

Posted by 
North Manchester Today
North Manchester Today
 1 day ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Live events are lining up on the North Manchester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Manchester:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPuND_0a7CXgqy00

Fun Fest by the River

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

About Fun Fest by the RiverLarge family festival with free kids' activities, car, tractor, and motorcycle show, a variety of food and craft vendors, parade, live music, 5k and much more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qa1x_0a7CXgqy00

Whoa, Man at Art's Park and Campround

North Manchester, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 4071 East 1000 North, North Manchester, IN 46962

Whoa, Man! celebrates iconic women of rock who have influenced generations. Three alternating female vocalists, backed by A list musicians.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aicL4_0a7CXgqy00

SWCPL Art Gallery: History Detectives

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

It’s Historic Preservation month, and the fireplace art gallery display showcases some photos from the library’s local history files. Visit the display and see if you recognize any of the people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oaLmM_0a7CXgqy00

Lego Club: Pirate Ships

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

We’ll be bringing out the mini pools and filling them with water this week so you can build a Pirate Ship. Will it sink or will it float? We can’t wait to find out! Masks are required inside the...

Learn More

Story Time

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Mr. Logan and Ms. Jen invite preschoolers to join them in the children’s room for a story and a craft.\n

Learn More
North Manchester Today

North Manchester Today

North Manchester, IN
4
Followers
11
Post
320
Views
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
North Manchester, IN
City
South Whitley, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Art Gallery#Free Events#Local Events#Festival#N Market St#Live Content#In Person Events#Calendar#Parade#Remote Audiences#In Person Attendance#Rock#Fun#Digital Formats#Motorcycle Show#Free Kids#Digital Tools#Tractor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
Related
North Manchester, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Manchester Orchestra Offers Music From Around The World

NORTH MANCHESTER – The Manchester Symphony Orchestra will present “Around the World in 80 Minutes” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Cordier Auditorium on the North Manchester campus. The orchestra, under the direction of Manchester professor Debra Lynn, will present the world premiere of Songs of the Islands orchestrations by Dominique Le Gendre and Lynn, according to a news release from Manchester University.
Wabash, INYour News Local

LIKING FOR BIKING FUN RIDES BACK FOR 2021

Wabash, Ind. – The Dam to Dam Ride (D2D) committee and Parkview Wabash Hospital (PWB) are. pleased to announce the fifth year of the ‘Liking for Biking’ riding series that began on May 1st. Parkview. Wabash Hospital has been a community health partner for the program since its inception in...
Wabash, INTrumann Democrat

Lifeguard shortage may delay Honeywell Pool opening

The Mark C. Honeywell Pool is scheduled to be open by the end of the month, but a shortage of available lifeguards may cause that date to be moved back. During Wednesday’s regular Wabash Park Board meeting, this time held at Wabash City Park, parks superintendent Adam Hall said they were having a hard time finding anyone to sign up for the required training.
Wabash County, INYour News Local

ART STUDIO TROLLEY NO.85 TOUR ON SALE MAY 11TH

Wabash, Ind. – Visit Wabash County is excited to announce that you may purchase. tickets for the Art Studio Trolley No.85 Tour beginning on May 11th. Channel your. creative side and enjoy a hands-on experience tour featuring two very talented local. artists. You’ll have the exclusive chance to explore the...
Wabash, INYour News Local

Wabash Marketplace welcomes Morgan Ellis to the team

WABASH, Ind.—Wabash Marketplace, Inc. named Morgan Ellis its Public Relations & Marketing Manager, beginning full-time on Wednesday, May 19. Ellis will leave The Honeywell Foundation, where she was the PR & Marketing Coordinator since July 2019. “Our work at Wabash Marketplace has changed over the years. Downtown revitalization now includes...
Wabash, INYour News Local

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market Kicking Off on May 15

WABASH, Ind.—The Downtown Wabash Farmers Market (Market) will kick off its 2021 season on Saturday, May 15 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot on the corner of Cass and Market St. The 2021 Market will occur every Saturday from 8 a.m. – noon through Saturday, Sept. 26. Downtown Wabash Farmers Market is a program of Wabash Marketplace, Inc.
Wabash, INTrumann Democrat

Lifting their voices

Just after noon Thursday, dozens of members of the local faith community gathered on the lawn in front of the Wabash Courthouse to celebrate the annual National Day of Prayer (NDOP). The event was one of several local gatherings planned to commemorate the day. At the same time, in the...
North Manchester, INTrumann Democrat

National Day of Prayer events scheduled for Wabash, North Manchester

Local people of faith will have several opportunities to participate in the annual National Day of Prayer (NDOP) events set for this week. In the northern part of the county, a National Day of Prayer service will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at the North Manchester Police and Fire Department building on the front lawn at 709 W. Main St., North Manchester.
Wabash, INYour News Local

HERO MEMORIAL NAMEPLATES ON SALE BEGINNING MAY 3RD

Wabash, Ind. – Visit Wabash County, in partnership with the City of Wabash, is pleased. to announce that the Hero Recognition nameplates for the new Hero Memorial will be. available for purchase beginning on May 3 rd at 10:00 a.m. The cost for each plate is. $100 and may be...