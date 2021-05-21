Live events on the horizon in North Manchester

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) Live events are lining up on the North Manchester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in North Manchester:

Fun Fest by the River North Manchester, IN

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

About Fun Fest by the RiverLarge family festival with free kids' activities, car, tractor, and motorcycle show, a variety of food and craft vendors, parade, live music, 5k and much more.

Whoa, Man at Art's Park and Campround North Manchester, IN

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: 4071 East 1000 North, North Manchester, IN 46962

Whoa, Man! celebrates iconic women of rock who have influenced generations. Three alternating female vocalists, backed by A list musicians.

SWCPL Art Gallery: History Detectives South Whitley, IN

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

It’s Historic Preservation month, and the fireplace art gallery display showcases some photos from the library’s local history files. Visit the display and see if you recognize any of the people...

Lego Club: Pirate Ships North Manchester, IN

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

We’ll be bringing out the mini pools and filling them with water this week so you can build a Pirate Ship. Will it sink or will it float? We can’t wait to find out! Masks are required inside the...

Story Time South Whitley, IN

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Mr. Logan and Ms. Jen invite preschoolers to join them in the children’s room for a story and a craft.

