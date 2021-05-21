newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Junior doctor Moshan Anwar suspended over indecent images

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA doctor has been suspended from the medical register for a year, for possessing indecent images. Junior doctor Moshan Anwar was handed a community sentence after admitting having a child abuse video and one of extreme pornography on his phone. He had been finishing his final year student placement in...

Public SafetyBBC

Parents say council 'covered up' teacher's abuse

The parents of vulnerable children with severe learning difficulties have accused a council of "covering up" a catalogue of violent classroom attacks. Teacher Linda McCall was last week found guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court of assaulting five pupils between August 2016 and October 2017. The youngsters are autistic, non-verbal and...
PoliticsBBC

Man cleared of stalking MP Rebecca Pow given restraining order

A man who sent his MP a letter covered in white powder has been cleared of stalking her but has been issued with a restraining order. Maurice Kirk, 76, of Westgate Street, Taunton, said he wanted to enlist Rebecca Pow's help in a police dispute. The Conservative MP for Taunton...
Public HealthTelegraph

Number of offenders escaping prosecution rises 18pc during pandemic

The number of offenders escaping prosecutions increased by 18 per cent during the pandemic as police sought to ease the pressure on courts, official figures have revealed. Some 167,000 offenders received out-of-court settlements for offences primarily covering theft, violence against the person and drug possession in the year to Dec 2020, up from 141,400 in the previous year.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Man cleared of stalking Somerset MP

A former vet has been cleared of stalking a Conservative MP in Somerset. Maurice Kirk, 76, was accused of stalking Rebecca Pow, the MP for Taunton Deane, for more than a year, causing her serious alarm or distress. A jury at Exeter crown court acquitted him following a two-week trial....
WorldBBC

Chigwell rabbi attack: Two charged after assault

Two men have been charged with assaulting a rabbi who was allegedly struck over the head with a brick. Rabbi Rafi Goodwin needed hospital treatment after he was attacked outside his synagogue, in Chigwell, Essex, on Sunday, police said. Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, of Tudor Crescent, Ilford...
Public SafetyBBC

Cheshire Police employee charged in anti-corruption investigation

A Cheshire Police employee is due in court after allegedly disclosing unauthorised information. Natalie Mottram has been charged with four counts of unauthorised access to computer material and one count of perverting the course of justice. The 22-year-old was on a secondment to the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit...
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.
Daily Mail

Met Police officer, 57, who admitted trying to groom 13-year-old girl while he was on duty is found guilty of gross misconduct

A Met Police officer who admitted trying to groom a 13-year-old girl while he was on duty has been found guilty of gross misconduct. PC Mark Collins admitted six counts of trying to communicate with someone under 16 for sexual gratification and one count of attempting to incite a girl aged 13 to 'engage in sexual activity' back in January.
Violent CrimesBBC

Bristol man Alec Butt jailed after hammer attack on ex-wife

A man who brutally attacked his ex-wife with a hammer and screwdriver outside her workplace has been jailed. Alec Butt, 71, seriously injured Anna Butt's head, arms and hands after laying in wait for her on Whiteladies Road, in Bristol, on 28 December 2019. She said: "I was thinking that...
newschain

Men detained by immigration enforcement released by police after protest

Police have released men detained by Border Force officials in Glasgow after protesters surrounded their van and prevented it from leaving. Demonstrators in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, blocked the immigration enforcement van for hours on Thursday, with one lying underneath the vehicle. Shortly after 5pm, Police Scotland released a statement saying...
Law EnforcementBBC

Gloucestershire drugs gang jailed after police swoop

A gang of 12 drug dealers that sought to flood a town with cocaine have been jailed after police swooped on their network. Co-led by Andrew Venna, 36, the group thought it was "untouchable" in Stroud as it sold drugs ferried from London, Gloucestershire Police said. Venna, who was already...
KidsBBC

Covid: Children 'more vulnerable' to county lines drug gang grooming

Children are being left more vulnerable to grooming by county lines drug gangs due to the coronavirus pandemic, a charity has warned. Safe and Sound, which works to help children at risk of exploitation, said there has been a "significant" increase in the number of children needing help. Chief executive...