In Lenny Kravitz's bedroom, at his grand home in the centre of Paris, there is a photograph on the wall in a gold frame. It was taken on 16 July 1971 by his father, Sy Kravitz, and shows the Jackson 5 onstage at Madison Square Garden. It was the first show little Lenny ever attended. It was a night that changed his life.“I was seven years old, but I remember the show completely,” says Kravitz. “It made me want to do what it is that I do.”Watching a 12-year-old Michael Jackson work his magic in New York that night wasn’t...