newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Marketing to clients and preparing them for flea and tick prevention

By Keith Loria
veterinarypracticenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the big conversations veterinarians have with their clients every spring revolves around the importance of flea and tick prevention—for protecting both pets and their owners. The vast majority of these conversations are similar year after year—with the talk usually focused on purchasing or refilling more of a flea...

www.veterinarypracticenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Fleas#Direct Marketing#Pet Stores#Product Marketing#Email Marketing#Online Marketing#Effective Marketing#Fth#Dacvpm#Daily Twitter#Facebook#Associated Press#University Of Miami#Prevention#First Time Pet Owners#Veterinarians#Online Stores#Customer Experience#Veterinary Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Pets
Related
Oceanside, CApetsplusmag.com

Skout’s Honor Adds Flea & Tick Collection to Its Growing Product Family

(PRESS RELEASE) OCEANSIDE, CA — Skout’s Honor, the award-winning pet specialty brand best known for its environmentally and socially-conscious cleaning, grooming and wellness products announced a new line of Natural Flea & Tick products for the pet specialty industry, offering a powerful and safe way to protect pets and their households against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes.
Pet Servicespetguide.com

The Best Tick Remedies and Preventions

For flea and tick awareness month, PetGuide.com brings you a list of the most highly-rated tick preventions and remedies on Amazon. May is tick and flea awareness month. With the warmer weather and longer days you’ll want to be outdoors with your pet, but the spring weather also marks the start of flea and tick season. Ticks hide in vegetation, like blades of grass, brushes or brush, waiting to hitch a ride. While they may be small, they can cause real harm, transmitting viruses and bacteria. Pets are susceptible to Lyme Disease, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, to name a few. In addition to checking your dog (don’t forget armpits, toes and around the ears) after walks, you may want to take some preventative measures to keep ticks from biting your pet in the first place. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best tick remedies and preventions on Amazon, according to pet owners reviewing the product.
Nicollet, MNKEYC

Oral tablet becoming more common treatment for fleas and ticks

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - With flea and tick season upon us, veterinarians are recommending a new way to fight off the pests. Instead of the traditional topical insecticide that goes on the dog’s back, area vets have been trending towards an oral medication to treat both fleas and ticks. Experts say it’s not only easy for the dogs, but it also avoids human contact with the insecticide.
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Tick & Heartworm Prevention for Dogs & Cats with Animal Behaviorist, Tia Barbera

The deeper we move into spring and get closer to summer, it’s a smart idea to think about tick and heartworm prevention for our dogs and cats. Ticks are a year-round insect in Michigan but present themselves more so during the warmer months. Plus, mosquitos which cause heartworm disease in animals are going to start creating problems when it comes to the health of our animal companions.
Pet Servicestechbargains.com

K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for Extra-Large Dogs $13

Amazon has the K9 Advantix II Flea and Tick Prevention for Extra-Large Dogs for a low $13.00 Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $50 so you save $37 off with this deal. 4 monthly applications of K9 Advantix II flea and tick prevention for extra-large dogs weighing...
Pet Servicespawtracks.com

Still no recall: Seresto flea & tick collars linked to 1,700 pet deaths

A popular flea and tick collar that’s been linked to the injuries and deaths of thousands of pets is still on the shelves. As of May 12, 2021, Seresto flea collars were available to purchase at major retailers of pet products, including Chewy, Petco, and PetSmart, despite being “linked to hundreds of pet deaths, tens of thousands of injured animals, and hundreds of harmed humans,” according to a report by USA Today published in March.
Scienceveterinarypracticenews.com

Prevention, awareness necessary to control tick-borne disease

Creating a baseline for understanding how ticks, mosquitos, and other arthropods spread disease in various geographical regions is the goal of a newly published study out of the University of Missouri (MU). Over a three-year span, researchers collected and identified various species of ticks in the outskirts of Pittsburg, Kan.,...
PetsTree Hugger

Pet Poisonings Increased at Home During the Pandemic

It’s been a roller coaster ride for pets during the pandemic. All of a sudden, their families were home 24/7. That was mostly amazing. (Except for many cats, who were somewhat annoyed by the whole thing.) But while people got obsessive about cleaning, baking, and keeping themselves entertained, curious dogs...
Economykitces.com

Preparing Clients For Action By Confronting Their Fear Of Failure

Change is a constant reality of our lives. In some cases, change beyond our control occurs in the world, and we have little choice but to respond. In other cases, the change is something that we wish to initiate to improve our own situation. Yet, the reality is that, in either case, change is hard. So much so that it is not uncommon for us to fail in our initial efforts to make a change. Unfortunately, though, such experiences with failed attempts at change (or lapses after a change had seemingly taken hold) can result in feelings of dread and frustration when we consider a future change, as we potentially get stuck thinking about past efforts that may have been unsuccessful and lose confidence that we’ll be successful this time. Which raises the question: when change is hard, and failure and relapses are common, what can financial advisors do to help clients overcome fear and reluctance, negative self-talk and doubt, and actually implement the action steps they need to take to achieve their goals?
PetsPosted by
SuncoastPost

Separation Anxiety from Fur Babies As Life Returns to a “New Normal”

For many of us, we owe a debt of gratitude for the fur babies in our life that helped make this last year enjoyable in some regard. I know that for many stuck inside during quarantine, not having human interactions was tough. For quite a number of Suncoast residents that lead to adopting during this difficult time a furry companion to help provide some companionship. Or for some of us that already had pets, new, stronger bonds were forged as we spent a huge amount of time with our furry companions. Now, as we all start navigating back to a new normal, we look at what separation anxiety means for our cats, dogs and like that might be left behind.
ScienceBrunswick News

Be sure to check for ticks to prevent disease

I read about a family whose little girl got paralyzed by a tick. How does that happen? There are a lot of ticks where we live, and even though we’re careful, somebody gets bitten every summer. Is getting paralyzed something new we have to worry about?. There’s no denying that...
Saint John, INNWI.com

Best Veterinarian/Animal Care

Helping pet owners develop the ties that bind them to their pets is the formula that enabled the St. John Animal Clinic to take the top spot in the Best of the Region voting for Veterinarian/Animal Care. "Like every veterinary clinic, our No. 1 goal is to provide the best...
Animalsgreyareanews.com

NC Public Animal Shelter Report 2020: Annual Cat and Dog Euthanasia Numbers

According to numbers in the 2020 Public Animal Shelter Report, released to the public by the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) earlier this year, North Carolina public animal shelters euthanized approximately 10,522 dogs and 25,254 cats during 2020. For comparison, pets euthanized in the previous year (2019)...
Petspetproductnews.com

Petco’s Full-Service Vet Hospitals to Begin Offering Multi-Cancer Early Detection Test

Petco Health and Wellness Co. will begin offering OncoK9, a multi-cancer early detection test for dogs, at its full-service vet hospitals in select location beginning May 26. The launch is part of the retailer’s new Together Strong campaign, which aims to highlight how routine preventative care is as vital for pets as it is for humans in the fight against cancer.
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Stop, Check, Prevent Tick Bites In Maine

With this month being Lyme Disease Awareness Month it is important to know how to avoid dealing with the disease, which comes down to avoiding tick bites. The State of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has a campaign going on right now to protect yourself and is all about checking yourself often for ticks when you are outside. They are reaching out to the public with a campaign to avoid tickborne diseases, such as Lyme Disease with these three words: 'Stop. Check. Prevent'.
PetsPeople

Thousands of Pet Owners Say This Dog Jacket Is the Only Thing That Helps Their Pup’s Separation Anxiety

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Saying goodbye to your pup isn't easy. But if your furry friend has a case of separation anxiety, leaving the front door may feel near impossible. Not to mention the dread of coming home to the mess that your anxious dog left in your absence. While there are various training techniques that will help calm your dog's nerves, dog owners know that those take time to kick in. If you're looking for a faster solution, Amazon shoppers swear by the ThunderShirt Sport Dog Anxiety Jacket.