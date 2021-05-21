Marketing to clients and preparing them for flea and tick prevention

For flea and tick awareness month, PetGuide.com brings you a list of the most highly-rated tick preventions and remedies on Amazon. May is tick and flea awareness month. With the warmer weather and longer days you’ll want to be outdoors with your pet, but the spring weather also marks the start of flea and tick season. Ticks hide in vegetation, like blades of grass, brushes or brush, waiting to hitch a ride. While they may be small, they can cause real harm, transmitting viruses and bacteria. Pets are susceptible to Lyme Disease, Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, to name a few. In addition to checking your dog (don’t forget armpits, toes and around the ears) after walks, you may want to take some preventative measures to keep ticks from biting your pet in the first place. Here we’ve rounded up some of the best tick remedies and preventions on Amazon, according to pet owners reviewing the product.