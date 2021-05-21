Homer events calendar

(HOMER, AK) Homer has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Homer:

Kharacters Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 3851 Shelford St, Homer, AK

Kharacters at Kharacters Alaskan Bar, 3851 Shelford St, Homer, Alaska, Alaska, US 99603, Homer on Sat May 22 2021 at 05:00 am

Plant Sale with the Homer Garden Club Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3779 Bartlett St, Homer, AK

The Pratt Museum Botanical Garden crew is excited to partner with the Homer Garden Club for this year’s plant sale! As part of our garden restoration project, we will be thinning and propagating...

Homer Spit Run 10K and Half Marathon Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 600 E Fairview Ave, Homer, AK

2021 Homer Spit Run 10K and Half Marathon The Annual Homer Spit Run - 10k Run to the Bay and the Cosmic Hamlet Half Marathon. Both races will be held Saturday June 26, 2021. The 10K to the bay is...

River Women Alaska Wellness Retreat Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 5260 Kachemak Dr, Homer, AK

River Women Alaska Wellness Retreat at Second Star Mansion Alaska, 5260 Kachemak Drive, Homer, Alaska 99603, Homer, United States on Thu May 20 2021 at 04:00 pm to Sun May 23 2021 at 12:00 pm

Homer Farmers' Market Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1155 Ocean Dr, Homer, AK

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29, 2021 - September 2021 Saturdays, 10AM - 3PM Wednesdays, 2PM - 5PM (Starting from July 7th) Location: Ocean Drive, Across