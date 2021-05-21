Live events on the horizon in Willcox
(WILLCOX, AZ) Willcox is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Willcox area:
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 AM
Safford, AZ! WE ARE COMING BACK! Come party with us Friday July 16th, 2021 at the fabulous Sarah’s Bull Pen! We’ve got new music, a new drummer, new wardrobe, and the same good time that we always...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 2100 N Amerind Rd, Dragoon, AZ
The Amerind Museum presents the Second Annual Texas Canyon Mountain Bike Race. Here’s your chance to intimately experience a section of Amerind's beautiful property that is normally closed to the...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 2909 E Country Club Dr, Willcox, AZ
Green Chile Burgers and Wine every Saturday. Please check our […]
Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM
Also called the Fourth of July, Independence Day is a national holiday that celebrates America's declared independence from the United Kingdom on July 4, 1776. American cities across the country...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 6450 S Bennett Pl, Willcox, AZ
Harvest Party Event- Pickin’ and Sippin’. Help us bring in […]