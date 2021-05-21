‘F9’ scores $59m China opening day, races to $70m international

So far the country has shipped about 265 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, more than all other nations combined, with commitments to providing an impressive 440 million more. HONG KONG/LONDON (May 19): The Covid-19 pandemic has been a devastating public-health catastrophe the world over. For China, it has also provided an unprecedented geopolitical opportunity. After it got the outbreak under control, and with world leaders distracted by their own countries' health struggles, it was able to use the chaos of the pandemic to step up political crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Other nations cried foul, but China persisted. Perhaps most important, early exports of its rapidly developed vaccines have provided Beijing with a potent diplomatic calling card in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. And as the global death toll mounts, Chinese officials get to brag about their virus-fighting success around the world even as they gain greater access and influence in far-flung capitals.