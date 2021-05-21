newsbreak-logo
‘F9’ scores $59m China opening day, races to $70m international

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustry sources predicted F9 would deliver a $150m-plus opening weekend from its first wave and the Universal tentpole appears to be on track as a $59.1m China opening day boosted the early international tally to $69.8m. China’s 380m RMB debut was the biggest Hollywood opening day of the pandemic and...

www.screendaily.com
