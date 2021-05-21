Live events Ferriday — what’s coming up
(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are coming to Ferriday.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferriday:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM
Join us at Sunnyside for our MOST POPULAR TOUR “The High Tea Tour”! Tour beautiful historic Sunnyside & her gardens then enjoy a delicious High Tea with the most celebrated hostess in Natchez...
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 111 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS
You will definitely leave this combo Classic & Volume Eyelash extension workshop feeling empowered & confident! About this event You will definitely leave this combo Classic & Volume Eyelash...
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Address: 111 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS
This course is a one-day intensive beginners class. Learn both techniques: MACHINE & MANUAL. About this Event For the combo Microblading + Shading Ombre powder brow class you will learn the...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM
Event in Natchez, MS by Luckenbach Willie Tribute Band on Friday, June 25 2021
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 801 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, LA 71334
The Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration parade is a historical event celebrating and honoring pivotal moments from 1863-2021.