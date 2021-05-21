Live events Ferriday — what’s coming up

(FERRIDAY, LA) Live events are coming to Ferriday.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferriday:

High Tea & Tour at Sunnyside Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:30 PM

Join us at Sunnyside for our MOST POPULAR TOUR “The High Tea Tour”! Tour beautiful historic Sunnyside & her gardens then enjoy a delicious High Tea with the most celebrated hostess in Natchez...

Classic & Volume EyeLash Extension Training Workshop Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

You will definitely leave this combo Classic & Volume Eyelash extension workshop feeling empowered & confident! About this event You will definitely leave this combo Classic & Volume Eyelash...

Microblading + Shading Ombre powder eyebrow TRAINING- Natchez, Mississippi Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 N Broadway St, Natchez, MS

This course is a one-day intensive beginners class. Learn both techniques: MACHINE & MANUAL. About this Event For the combo Microblading + Shading Ombre powder brow class you will learn the...

Luckenbach Plays the Natchez Music Festival Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Event in Natchez, MS by Luckenbach Willie Tribute Band on Friday, June 25 2021

Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Parade Ferriday, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 801 EE Wallace Boulevard, Ferriday, LA 71334

The Madam CJ Walker Louisiana Juneteenth Celebration parade is a historical event celebrating and honoring pivotal moments from 1863-2021.