newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Caribou events coming up

Posted by 
Caribou Today
Caribou Today
 1 day ago

(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FZJT7_0a7CXKd600

Blackstone Farm Summer Craft Festival

Fort Fairfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join us for a Summer Craft Fair Saturday June 26th, 2021 at Kyle Blackstone and Sons Farm at 147 S Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield 9am-3pm. RAIN DATE: Sunday June, 27th, 2021 Let us fill your craft...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LNcX5_0a7CXKd600

Jason E. Pelletier Memorial Concert

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 Main St, Caribou, ME

A memorial concert by the Ghost of Paul Revere and special guest, Todd Angilly from the Boston Bruins to sing the national anthem is being held at Northern Maine Brewing Co. in Caribou, Maine. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uNBTm_0a7CXKd600

SAC Racing 2021

Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Autocross/Solo w/ Cumberland Motor Club on Friday, Aug 6 — Sunday, Aug 8, 2021 at Loring Commerce Centre, LIMESTONE, ME - Come join the Cumberland Motor Club at one of the largest autocross venues...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NrjMH_0a7CXKd600

Caribou Rec Outdoor Camp, Kayaking 2

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Online Registration Begins May 3 Week 4: KAYAKING II (entering 6th - 10th. grade) July 6-July 8 Cost: FREE ($10 Deposit due upon registration) $10 Refundable Deposit after successful participation...

Learn More

Take It Outside Adult Series - A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite, North Maine Woods

Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA October 7 – A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite...

Learn More
Caribou Today

Caribou Today

Caribou, ME
3
Followers
16
Post
278
Views
ABOUT

With Caribou Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
City
Fort Fairfield, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
Caribou, ME
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Brewing#Sons Farm#The Boston Bruins#The Cumberland Motor Club#Machias River Campsite#Fall#Rain Date#Fort Fairfield 9am 3pm#Kayaking Ii#Live Content#Free#Music Clubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Maine will see a streak of 70-degree days throughout the week

Temperatures in Maine are expected to peak at over 70 degrees fahrenheit over the next week, following the unseasonably warm start to the year. The National Weather Service station in Caribou predicts that central Maine could see temperatures up to 75 degrees on Wednesday, and 78 degrees on Thursday. Following...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Flights over Northern Maine to Map Geology

A low-flying airplane over northern Maine later this month is going to be mapping the region’s geology. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by U.S. Geological Survey and Maine Geological Survey scientists to get images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on the...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Will Get A Sneak Peak At Summer On Wednesday & Thursday

There is no denying that the Winter of 2020 / 2021 was really mild. Yes, there were a lot of people who were overjoyed at the fact they did not have a lot of snow to shovel and did not have to deal with the frigid temperatures that we normally have to deal with in a regular winter. Of course, the snowmobilers and skiers were less than happy about the lack of snow.
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StatePosted by
B98.5

Maine Artist Dom Colizzi Releases A New Song

One of the great things about the State of Maine is the number of terrific bands and music artists are originally from the state. Maybe it's the fresh air. Maybe it's the majestic coastline or the thick forests. Whatever the reason, there is something about the state that makes it the ideal place for musicians to develop their talent.