Caribou events coming up

(CARIBOU, ME) Caribou has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Caribou area:

Blackstone Farm Summer Craft Festival Fort Fairfield, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Join us for a Summer Craft Fair Saturday June 26th, 2021 at Kyle Blackstone and Sons Farm at 147 S Caribou Road in Fort Fairfield 9am-3pm. RAIN DATE: Sunday June, 27th, 2021 Let us fill your craft...

Jason E. Pelletier Memorial Concert Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 22 Main St, Caribou, ME

A memorial concert by the Ghost of Paul Revere and special guest, Todd Angilly from the Boston Bruins to sing the national anthem is being held at Northern Maine Brewing Co. in Caribou, Maine. All...

SAC Racing 2021 Limestone, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Autocross/Solo w/ Cumberland Motor Club on Friday, Aug 6 — Sunday, Aug 8, 2021 at Loring Commerce Centre, LIMESTONE, ME - Come join the Cumberland Motor Club at one of the largest autocross venues...

Caribou Rec Outdoor Camp, Kayaking 2 Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Online Registration Begins May 3 Week 4: KAYAKING II (entering 6th - 10th. grade) July 6-July 8 Cost: FREE ($10 Deposit due upon registration) $10 Refundable Deposit after successful participation...

Take It Outside Adult Series - A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite, North Maine Woods Caribou, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 Bennett Dr, Caribou, ME

Take It Outside Adult Series for area residents 18 and over. Outings and Classes to Help Adults "Fall" into Shape.... Registration TBA October 7 – A ride in the woods to Machias River Campsite...