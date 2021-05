A West Chester favorite multiplies in yet another booming borough, bringing with it a contemporary vibe and a New Orleans-inspired menu. Spring has sprung. And while COVID precautions continue, many eateries have rolled with the punches—day by day, hour by hour. With the Social Lounge, Downingtown is embracing yet another feather in its culinary cap. “We researched the Media and Main Line areas, but several reasons kept pointing us back here,” says owner Don Moore, who also owns and operates the original Social Lounge in West Chester. “The growth of this area is explosive. We wanted to grow with the town.”