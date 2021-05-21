newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

Fourth Street's Carl's Jr. restaurant sees flames

By Video Editing by Laura Agüero
thedesertreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — The El Centro Police and Fire Dispatch Center began receiving multiple 911 calls of a possible fire at 2215 South Fourth St., Carl’s Jr. Restaurant Friday, May 21, at approximately 5:13 a.m., according to a press release. A first-alarm assignment was dispatched with two engines companies, two...

www.thedesertreview.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Restaurants
City
Holtville, CA
Imperial, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Imperial, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
El Centro, CA
City
Calexico, CA
El Centro, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Mutual Aid#Food Drink#County Police#City Police#Heavy Smoke#Battalion#American Red Cross#Amr Ambulance#County Of Imperial#Centinela State Prison Fd#Restaurant Friday#Extinguishing Spot Fires#Kitchen#Multiple Interior Crews#Officer#Unit#Heavy Fire Conditions#Firefighting Operations#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Trailer Fire

(Fire near Holtville)....Imperial County Fire responded to the fire. It was reported near Holtville by Kamm and Melon Roads. The County requested mutual aid. It was a trailer fire. One fatality was reported. The County Coroner's office says the victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been made available.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Community COVID Memorial Ceremony

COVID Memorial Held Saturday)....The event was held at the First Responder's Park in El Centro. The park is located on Waterman Avenue in El Centroi, behind Fire Station Number 3. It was a joint cities and County of Imperial Evenrt hosted by the City of El Centro. During the event loved ones lost to COVID 19 were remembered. Mayors and other representatives from around the county spoke on how each individual community has handled the COVID pandemic for the past year. Many shared messages of hope, and discussed the importance of grieving those lost to the virus.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

El Centro Building Burns

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a report of smoke seen coming out of the windows of a building Friday morning. The fire in a building in the 300 block of Commercial Street. ECFD requested mutual aid from Imperial County Fire as well as the Cities of Holtville , Calexico and Imperial. Their was no information as to the extent of damage or cause of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour and thirty minutes.
El Centro, CAcalexicochronicle.com

Runners Pass the Baton for Fallen Brethren

IMPERIAL — Ten-person teams from throughout the region made up of police officers, U.S. Border Patrol agents, state correctional officers, California Highway Patrol officers, firefighters and more ran through the backroads of Imperial and into the countryside in honor of their fallen brethren. The 12th annual Imperial Valley Law Enforcement...
Imperial, CAImperial Valley Press Online

PAWS AND PAGES: The skinny on bloat

Do you know what bloat is? Would you be able to recognize the symptoms if your pet was suffering from bloat? Do you know how to go about having it treated or how to prevent it?. Bloat is a serious condition that all dog owners should be aware of. Bloat...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Man Found Dead in Holtville Trailer Fire

HOLTVILLE — A man who witnesses said “was acting erratically throughout the day” in the hours before his eventual death was found burned beyond recognition in a trailer on property behind a home on East Thiesen Road north of Holtville on Friday, May 14. It wasn’t clear whether law enforcement...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

El Centro Carrows gone for good

EL CENTRO — As the community has gradually been reopening with the easing of pandemic restrictions, one of the businesses that isn’t coming back is the Carrows restaurant on North Imperial Avenue. The 5,623-square-foot building is now adorned with a “For Lease” sign.
Imperial County, CAthedesertreview.com

Imperial County remembers lost loved ones due to COVID-19

EL CENTRO — City mayors and county officials assembled as a joint community Saturday, May 15, during the Community COVID Memorial Ceremony at the First Responders Park in El Centro. El Centro Mayor Cheryl Viegas-Walker welcomed elected officials and guests and expressed her gratitude to several individuals who made the...
El Centro, CAImperial Valley Press Online

PET OF THE WEEK: Buffy

Buffy came into our care in mid-March after being found in the streets of Mexicali, hungry and alone. The young lady who found her said she couldn’t leave her there to fend for herself and asked if we could take her in. We happily agreed to do so and immediately placed her into a foster home. Her foster parents say that she does well with all different kinds of animals as she has several foster siblings. Her foster parents say she would do very well in a home where she has other fur-siblings to run and play with! She walks very well on a leash and knows basic commands already. She is very smart and picks things us very fast! She is a bit food motivated and will do just about anything for a treat. She is crate trained and is almost completely potty trained. She loves to be around children and loves to play and run with them, but she is sure to be gentle around them. Her foster parents have told us that they have enjoyed caring for her very much. Not only did she adjust very well in a short amount of time, but she is overall a very good and loving puppy. Buffy’s street life was brief, but it is clearly over and she is ready to find her loving furever home! If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Buffy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Due to COVID-19, meet and greets are by appointment only. Buffy’s adoption fee is $170.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Holtville Police Briefs: May 3-May 9

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 3 through May 9. 5:11 p.m.: A deputy conducted a vehicle check in an alley at the corner of Orange Avenue and Ninth Street. When the deputy approached the vehicle, an unknown subject jumped out and ran into a nearby residence.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Alamo River Habitat Project Green Lit

HOLTVILLE — A proposal to restore 60 acres of habitat along the Alamo River would supplement two ongoing projects in the area: a long-delayed wetlands initiative and the expansion of the Pete Mellinger trail. “I really think it’s going to be to spectacular be able to walk the whole length...
El Centro, CAthedesertreview.com

$2.5 million designated to day center in El Centro to target homelessness

EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors approved a $2.5-million loan agreement for the 2018 Homeless Emergency Aid Program (HEAP) between the County, on behalf of the Imperial Valley Continuum of Care Council (IVCCC), and Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego. Imperial County Department of Social Services Assistant...
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Deaths Attributed To COVID 19

(COVID 19 in Imperial County)....County Public Health Department releases update numbers. Deaths attributed to COVID 19 have increased to 722. Active cases of the virus in Imperial County are now at 106. Of those, 17 are still hospitalized. 8 are in Intensive Care. There are 6 ICU beds available in the county. The positivity rate is now at 7.82%. The new cases per day per 100,000 population is at 6.41. The total doses of vaccines administered in the county are now at 121,600. 52,477 have been fully vaccinated. 69,123 have been partially vaccinated.
Imperial County, CAPosted by
KYMA News 11

COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a new normal

Imperial County health officials are working closely with the community in what they call Together-to-Immunity. The outreach efforts are to remind the public that the COVID-19 vaccine is free and available to everyone 12 years of age and older. The post COVID-19 vaccine can lead to a new normal appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

County Wants Fed to Extend Calexico East Port Hours

CALEXICO — Imperial County leaders want extended border hours again at the Calexico East Port of Entry, which one area official says is needed to help bolster the regional and local economies. Mexicali-derived shopping and destination tourism has generated as much as $380 million a year for Imperial County in...
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

Big Rig Crashes and Burns

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic accident that occurred Wednesday night. According to the El Cajon CHP Office , a big rig was eastbound on Interstate 8 between Sunrise Highway and Buckman Springs Road when it plunged off a bridge and crashed and then burned. The truck driver died in the crash. The flames from the wreckage started a brush fire and totally destroyed the truck. The westbound lanes of the freeway were closed for about three hours. Causer of the accident is under investigation.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

IV Wellness Foundation Makes Presence Known

IMPERIAL COUNTY — An organization geared at bringing outside money to those in need in the Imperial Valley is making its presence known. Jose Landeros, chairperson of the Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation, gave a presentation to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors about the new non-profit’s COVID-19 response fund and about its goal of advancing the health and wellness of vulnerable populations in the Valley.