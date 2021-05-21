newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

By Gerald Lynch
Posted by 
TechRadar
TechRadar
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.

www.techradar.com
TechRadar

TechRadar

9K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Handheld Pc#Pc Games#Epic Games Store#Pc Gamers#Nintendo Games#Mobile Games#The Nintendo Switch#Intel Iris Xe#Lcd#512gb#Tb#Google Stadia#Aaa#Rockstar#Intel Tiger Lake#Gpu#Handheld Pc Gaming#Handheld Pcs#Gaming Pc#Pc Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch Pro may have accidentally been confirmed

OLED firm Universal Display Corp might have inadvertently revealed that a Nintendo Switch Pro (or Nintendo Switch 2) is indeed on the way, as a recent transcription of an investors call by the company made mention of a “new Switch Pro” and its choice of OLED as its screen. Spotted...
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

ONEXPLAYER gaming PC handheld comes with a bigger screen

Handheld gaming computers are nothing new and there have been quite a few models from different companies, most of them hailing from China, for almost every generation of Intel processors. It isn’t until the 11th-gen Intel “Tiger Lake”, however, that the chip maker’s graphics technology could truly be considered worthy of gaming on its own. Unsurprisingly, there have also been new attempts at putting that Intel chip into more portable forms, and the ONEXPLAYER is not only the latest but also the biggest in that category.
Video Gamespocketnow.com

Possible OLED Nintendo Switch Pro Already Making A Weird Appearance

We have been getting rumors about a possible Nintendo Switch refresh for quite a while now. The first time this happened was back in May 2020, when we saw rumors of Samsung and AMD components in the new Switch. However, the latest information could confirm part of what was said last year as a new Nintendo Switch Pro has surfaced in an unexpected situation.
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

One Xplayer is a Steam PC games equivalent of the Nintendo Switch

(Pocket-lint) - Laptop and portable PC manufacturer One-Netbook is moving into gaming with its own PC-based handheld console. The One XPlayer is a Nintendo Switch-like device with controls either side of an 8.4-inch 2560 x 1600 IPS display. There is a stereo speaker setup built into the front of the...
Video GamesT3.com

PS5 stock tracker: where to buy PS5 in the next 24 hours

After the relatively dry month of April in terms of PS5 restocks, we're now in the month of May, which is when every PS5 stock tracker is currently indicating we're going to see hundreds of thousands of new PlayStation 5 consoles hit the market. Both in the USA and UK...
Video Gamessvg.com

This Console Wants To Be A Handheld PC

Nintendo may want to watch out, as a Chinese hardware company is working on a handheld system that can run PC games on the go. One-Netbook has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for the OneXPlayer, which is essentially a beefy PC shoved into a handheld console. It features an 8.4 inch display screen with a resolution of 2560x1600, theoretically offering a high-end handheld experience. The handheld will also contain an Intel 11th Core Tiger Lake-U series CPU and a 16GB dual channel ram.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

The Nintendo Switch Now Has a Calculator App (But It Isn't Cheap)

At last! Your dreams of performing complex algebraic calculations via your Nintendo Switch have come true, as the console gets its very own calculator app... at a price. (56/3) x 15. cosh(2x)=cosh2x+sinh2x. The internal area of a Triforce. These are all, understandably, problems which plague every Switch owner while they're storming around Hyrule or pounding mushrooms in Fossil Falls.
Video GamesPosted by
Nerdable.com

Nintendo’s OLED ‘Switch Pro’ name-dropped by a display exec

A display exec has claimed Nintendo chose an OLED screen for an upcoming Switch Pro. It would validate earlier rumors. Nintendo hasn’t confirmed anything, however. Rumors of an upgraded Switch just got help from an unexpected source: the display industry. James Fimognari, Spawn Wave and SlashGear report that Universal Display Corporation CEO Steven Abramson claimed during an earnings call that Nintendo chose an OLED screen for the “new Switch Pro” due to its effectively infinite contrast ratio and faster pixel response times.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Pro named by UDC with new screen

The new Nintendo Switch Pro hasn’t yet been confirmed by Nintendo, but that didn’t stop the UDC from spilling the beans on their latest investors call. As noted by Steven V. Abramson, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director for the Universal Display Corporation, suggested that “Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the new Switch Pro.”
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

The new ONEXPLAYER handheld games console runs Windows 10

Despite Microsoft never entering the field, there is a thriving community of handheld gaming consoles running Windows. Today we have a new entrant to the field, the ONEXPLAYER handheld developed by well-established Hong Kong company ONE-NETBOOK. The diminutive PC is powered by a new Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Tiger Lake) (with...
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Switch Pro Mentioned by Third-Party Company

The Nintendo Switch Pro has long been rumored, and Universal Display Corp may have provided even more evidence for the system's existence. In a first quarter investor call, the company mentions the reports that Nintendo has selected an OLED screen for the upgraded model of the Switch console. It should be noted that the investor call does not specifically confirm anything. The wording seems to avoid doing just that, instead pointing to previous reports about the screen, which were shared by Bloomberg back in March. However, it seems unlikely this would have come up in an investor call if it were untrue!
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo Seemingly Teases Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo more or less just confirmed the successor of the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Pro, depending on how you decipher the comments. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans are excited. For months and months, rumors, reports, and leaks have been circulating about a Nintendo Switch Pro, which would be an upgraded Nintendo Switch that's more powerful and more expensive. While there's been plenty of Nintendo Switch Pro speculation, there's been little to no speculation about what the next platform will be, which is odd considering the Nintendo Switch, according to Nintendo, is halfway through its lifespan. That said, while Nintendo has yet to say anything about a Nintendo Switch Pro or its next console, it did hint at one of these during a recent earnings call with investors and analysts.
Video Gamesimore.com

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Nintendo Switch Controller review: The price is not right

When it comes to playing the Nintendo Switch in docked mode, the Pro Controller has remained the gamepad of choice for many years. That's not surprising given its traditional design, rechargeable internal battery, motion controls, amiibo functionality, and hefty feel. Many third-party Nintendo Switch controllers have tried to unseat the Pro Controller, and while they've brought their own flair to the table, they've been unable to do so.
Electronicsslickdeals.net

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro (Volcano Red)

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale. Don't have Amazon Prime? Students can get a free 6-Month Amazon Prime trial with free 2-day shipping, unlimited video streaming & more. If you're not a student, there's also a free 1-Month Amazon Prime trial available.