Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

Nintendo more or less just confirmed the successor of the Nintendo Switch or the Nintendo Switch Pro, depending on how you decipher the comments. Whatever the case, Nintendo fans are excited. For months and months, rumors, reports, and leaks have been circulating about a Nintendo Switch Pro, which would be an upgraded Nintendo Switch that's more powerful and more expensive. While there's been plenty of Nintendo Switch Pro speculation, there's been little to no speculation about what the next platform will be, which is odd considering the Nintendo Switch, according to Nintendo, is halfway through its lifespan. That said, while Nintendo has yet to say anything about a Nintendo Switch Pro or its next console, it did hint at one of these during a recent earnings call with investors and analysts.