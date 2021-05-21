Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer
The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.www.techradar.com