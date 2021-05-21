Live events on the horizon in Libby

(LIBBY, MT) Live events are coming to Libby.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Libby:

Bull Lake MT Troy, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 14891 Bull Lake Rd, Troy, MT

Event in Troy, MT by Kelly Hughes Band on Saturday, June 26 2021

Intermediate Guided hike- Hoodoo creek (Nordegg area) Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 206 Mineral Ave, Libby, MT

Following a rocky creek bed to check out some cool Hoodoo formations and continuing to the first cave. This is a short but challenging Intermediate hike. It is a steady elevation gain. Following a...

Worship Rehearsal Clark Fork, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 136 Calvary Way, Clark Fork, ID

Wed 6 Oct, 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM: Worship Team Practice

Women's Bible Study Clark Fork, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 136 Calvary Way, Clark Fork, ID

The Tuesday version of Women's Bible study, held at the Church.

Montana Distance Festival Libby, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

The Montana Distance Festival is on Saturday August 21, 2021. It includes the following events: 800, Mile, and 5k.