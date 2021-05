Kids Rock happens every Wednesday evening, beginning with a meal at 5:15 p.m., at First Baptist Church, 2310 E Capitol Avenue in Pierre. In this program similar to Vacation Bible School, there is something for everyone. After the meal, there are nursery activities for those under 5. Kids 5 years old to teenagers start their worship by singing and playing ukuleles and boomwhackers. Then these groups move into a Bible story time with an activity or craft.