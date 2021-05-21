newsbreak-logo
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket calendar: What's coming up

Nantucket Voice
Nantucket Voice
 1 day ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YeIDd_0a7CX7Eu00

StoryWalk at Linda Loring Nature Foundation

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Head out to The Linda Loring Nature Foundation, 110 Eel Point Road to walk the trails then head home with an activity related to the story. Please note that safety guidelines must be adhered to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fOi8i_0a7CX7Eu00

Yoga with Barbara Rives

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:15 AM

Address: 81 Washington St, Nantucket, MA

Join Barbara as she assists beginners and continuing students with yoga instruction. Please wear comfortable clothing. Available to seniors 60+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3veFNN_0a7CX7Eu00

Dreamland Kids Barnaby Bear 3 - Nantucket, MA 2021

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Water St, Nantucket, MA

Dreamland Kids and Barnaby Bear! We are excited to offer this very special partnership with Author Wendy Rouillard of The Barnaby Bear Book Series. Designed for 4-7 year olds, Dreamland Kids will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjPNR_0a7CX7Eu00

The Revivalists (21+)

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

The Revivalists (21+) at The Chicken Box in Nantucket, MA on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 @ 3:30am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UItpC_0a7CX7Eu00

Kayaking the Great Ponds of Nantucket

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Polpis Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the Nantucket Biodiversity Initiative and Nantucket Land Council for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.

ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Live events on the horizon in Nantucket

1. Afterschool Outside; 2. Waking Up The Garden: Series with The Farm Institute and Slough Farm; 3. Quaran-Team Nature Adventures; 4. May 22: Waking Up The Garden Workshop 5: What's Next? Get Ready for Warm Weather Crops!; 5. Birding Field Trip — Linda Loring Nature Foundation;
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Saltmarsh Senior Center reopening June 1

(May 16, 2021) The Saltmarsh Senior Center will open Tuesday, June 1 at partial capacity. It will continue to Zoom all its exercise programs until a hybrid model is developed. There will be one activity each afternoon in the Saltmarsh building with a maximum of 10 participants. Days and times of some programs have changed to accommodate a variety of programming.
Nantucket, MAnshoremag.com

Experience Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard With Hy-Line Cruises

Hy-Line Cruises is a family owned and operated ferry company on Cape Cod that has been around long enough to know what you want when you’re on vacation. How do travelers describe the Hy-Line experience? Convenient, reliable, enjoyable, effortless, and stress-free. Hy-Line takes pride in the service they offer to the hundreds of thousands of travelers they carry each year on their ferries, sightseeing cruises, and fishing trips. Whether you want to get away and spend some time on the islands, or you are looking for a fun way to spend a few hours on the water while you’re on the Cape, Hy-Line Cruises has everyone covered.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Plein Air Nantucket

The Artists Association of Nantucket hosts its annual open-air painting festival, expanded this year to six weeks. The festival is open to all painters of any skill level, and will feature artists painting out and about on the island while enjoying socially-distant painting with peers. Their new wet works will...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

White Heron receives $10,000 grant to support new work

(May 14, 2021) Nantucket's White Heron Theatre Company has received a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support the workshop of a new piece about astronomer Maria Mitchell. White Heron’s project is among more than 1,100 across the United States that received in total nearly $27...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Town offices reopening Monday

(May 14, 2021) Nantucket town offices will reopen to the public Monday, May 17 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, town manager Libby Gibson announced this week. She advises people to call ahead for the time being and continue remote contact...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Nantucket Today: History Insider

This story is published in it entirety in the Spring 2021 issue of Nantucket Today magazine. (May 13, 2021) From the sacred ground beneath the gravestones, in the little burial plot off Vesper Lane, flow dozens of stories of courage and hope, that describe the struggle to be free. Some of the men and women buried there fought battles for equality that are still being waged today.
Nantucket, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Home on the Harbor in Nantucket

A garden cottage on the back of this property makes it perfect for multiple generations to come together for a summer on the island. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price:$15,250,000. Size: 2,774 square feet. Bedrooms: 8. Bathrooms: 7.5.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Surfside Crossing site visit draws 100 protesters

(May 13, 2021) Nearly 100 people showed up to protest the proposed Surfside Crossing 40B housing development off South Shore Road during a state Housing Appeals Committee site visit Thursday afternoon. Opponents say the 13.5-acre, 156-condominium development would create traffic congestion, clear-cut forested land and overburden the island's sole-source aquifer...
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Joanne Polster, Ritch Leone named Seniors of the Year

(May 13, 2021) Old age isn’t for sissies, Joanne Polster says. It takes discipline and occasionally pain. At 91, Polster hasn’t slowed down. In fact, she feels as if recently she has caught her second wind. These days her schedule is packed. All her time is devoted to volunteering for island nonprofits, including the Hospital Thrift Shop, the Unitarian Meeting House, the Atheneum and the Maria Mitchell Association. She walks to nearly all of them from her home on Fair Street.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Dreamland Drive-in reopening this summer

(May 13, 2021) The Dreamland will be able to use the town’s Nobadeer playing fields parking lot for its drive-in movie theater again this summer, following unanimous Select Board approval Wednesday night. Under the approval, the Dreamland can open its drive-in immediately and run it through Nov. 1. It will pay the town $500 to use the lot for the summer.
Nantucket, MAcapeandislands.org

Local Theater Returning After Pandemic

The options for live theatre performances in our region are numerous: from drama to comedy, contemporary hits to experimental theatre, you can find it all. On The Point, we discuss the historical roots of theatre production on the Cape and Islands with Sue Mellen author of The History of Theater on Cape Cod, and why she considers the Cape as the birthplace of American drama. We also hear how local theaters are coming back after the pandemic, and what’s on tap for this summer season.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Domaine Tempier matriarch Lulu Peyraud a culinary icon

(May 13, 2021) Were we not still obliged to be practicing an abundance of pandemic precaution, this week would have been aglow with festivities marking the 24th Nantucket Wine Festival, unfortunately canceled for the second year in a row. Nonetheless, I have always associated the timing of the vibrant pink blossoming of our island’s many splendid Japanese cherry trees with the wine festival and, event or not, the pervasive rosiness just seems to call for sipping and savoring rosé.
Nantucket, MAInquirer and Mirror

Dreamland Drive-in lease at Select Board Wednesday

(May 11, 2021) The Select Board will review the Dreamland's request to operate its drive-in movie theater at the Nobadeer playing fields again this summer in an otherwise light agenda Wednesday evening. The Dreamland paid the town $500 last year to use its Nobadeer Farm Road property on summer evenings...
Barnstable, MABarnstable Patriot

EARLY FILES

Barnstable Patriot Files / W.B. Nickerson Cape Cod History Archives. A Short and Efficient War: The war must be conducted efficiently, and expedition is a very strong part of efficiency. If there is any delay now, any holding back of money or men, any remissness by which forces and supplies are not at the places where they are wanted, when wanted, if a battle is fought and lost because something was not done in season, the consequences will be lamentable. (Note: Unfortunately, the Civil War was not a short war, as it lasted four years from April 1861 to April 1865.)
Nantucket, MAPosted by
Nantucket Voice

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Nantucket

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Nantucket: 1. Home Energy Specialist; 2. Need Dedicated Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Average $62,000-$92,000/Year; 3. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 4. Operating Room (OR) Travel Nurse RN - $43.21/Hour $1556/Weekly; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $1669.51 / Week; 6. Technical Support Specialist; 7. Front Desk Specialist; 8. Shellfish Packer; 9. Shellfish Farm Crew; 10. Guest Service Representative;
Nantucket, MAnantucket-ma.gov

Final Outdoor Dining Street Closures

On the morning of Wednesday, May 12, Nantucket DPW is scheduled to drop barriers beginning at approximately 8 am. Barriers will block off space in front of Proprietors and Company of the Cauldron. The street in front of both restaurants will be decked by the weekend. The barriers start at...
Nantucket, MAcapeandislands.org

Nantucket Examines an Old Chapter with Frederick Douglass

The Nantucket Historical Association has acquired a first-edition book written by Frederick Douglass, the famous American abolitionist who escaped slavery. Titled My Bondage, My Freedom, it was published in 1855, and is an autobiography of the first part of Douglass’s life. He describes his childhood growing up as a slave, as well as his escape and settlement as a free man in the North.