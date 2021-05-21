Nantucket calendar: What's coming up

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are lining up on the Nantucket calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nantucket area:

StoryWalk at Linda Loring Nature Foundation Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Head out to The Linda Loring Nature Foundation, 110 Eel Point Road to walk the trails then head home with an activity related to the story. Please note that safety guidelines must be adhered to...

Yoga with Barbara Rives Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:15 AM

Address: 81 Washington St, Nantucket, MA

Join Barbara as she assists beginners and continuing students with yoga instruction. Please wear comfortable clothing. Available to seniors 60+

Dreamland Kids Barnaby Bear 3 - Nantucket, MA 2021 Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 17 S Water St, Nantucket, MA

Dreamland Kids and Barnaby Bear! We are excited to offer this very special partnership with Author Wendy Rouillard of The Barnaby Bear Book Series. Designed for 4-7 year olds, Dreamland Kids will...

The Revivalists (21+) Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:30 AM

Address: 16 Dave St, Nantucket, MA

The Revivalists (21+) at The Chicken Box in Nantucket, MA on Fri, Jul 9, 2021 @ 3:30am

Kayaking the Great Ponds of Nantucket Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: Polpis Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554

Join the Nantucket Biodiversity Initiative and Nantucket Land Council for a 2 hour educational tour of one of Nantucket's great ponds.