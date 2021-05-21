newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Junta, CO

La Junta events coming soon

Posted by 
La Junta News Beat
La Junta News Beat
 1 day ago

(LA JUNTA, CO) La Junta is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Junta:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8MCW_0a7CX3i000

Rocky Ford Invitational

Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Rocky Ford Invitational, hosted by Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford CO. Starting Friday, June 11th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DucZ7_0a7CX3i000

DAY 43 COLORADO

Manzanola, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daXjk_0a7CX3i000

Rocky Mountain MCC Relief Sale

Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 105 N Main St, Rocky Ford, CO

Always the 3rd weekend in October. Free Parking and Admission. A beautiful setting to enjoy food and conversation. Join us for a weekend of fun and fundraising at the annual Rocky Mountain MCC...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zbPl6_0a7CX3i000

2021 Vacation Bible School

La Junta, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 2006 Smithland Ave, La Junta, CO

Join us for Concrete and Cranes Vacation Bible School. Register online at fsbclajunta.com!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDvAt_0a7CX3i000

CL (CO-OP) Varsity Baseball @ Rocky Ford

Rocky Ford, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:45 AM

The Rocky Ford (CO) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. County Line [Wiley/McClave] (Wiley, CO) on Saturday, May 22 @ 9a. Game Details: Santa Fe League Tri (Rocky Ford host)

Learn More
La Junta News Beat

La Junta News Beat

La Junta, CO
10
Followers
22
Post
860
Views
ABOUT

With La Junta News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Ford, CO
City
La Junta, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Free Events#Local Events#October#County Line#Rocky Ford Invitational#Co#Live Talks#Rocky Ford Host#In Person Events#Game Details#On The Edge Adventure#Live Content#Sat#Friendship#Page#Stand Up Comedy#Register Online#Real Life Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Politics
Related
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in La Junta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/21/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 2. Mental Health Coordinator/Counselor; 3. Certified Nurse Assistant; 4. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Rocky Ford); 6. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 7. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (La Junta); 8. CDL-A Company Truck Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $207,000/Year - $4k Sign-On - 99% No-Touch; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch;
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

La Junta gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon

(LA JUNTA, CO) Depending on where you fill up in La Junta, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.14 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Love's Country Store at 308 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

La Junta Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in La Junta: Saturday, May 22: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 24: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 25: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
La Junta, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Public meetings coming up for Bent's Old Fort fee change proposal

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site managers will be presenting two public meetings at Woodruff Memorial Library, located at 522 Colorado Avenue in La Junta. The purpose of the meetings is to gain input from the public concerning a proposal to make fee schedule changes for the park. The first meeting is on Thursday, May 27, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm. The second meeting is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

Ready for a change? These La Junta jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta: 1. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Olney Springs); 2. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 3. Addiction Counselor; 4. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 5. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 7. Team Company CDL-A Truck Drivers-- $40K Teaming Bonus-- GUARANTEED Home Time!; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 9. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (La Junta); 10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits;
La Junta, COPosted by
La Junta News Beat

Job alert: These jobs are open in La Junta

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in La Junta: 1. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately (No Experience Required); 2. ICU RN; 3. Addiction Counselor; 4. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 5/7/21, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 6. OTR CDL-A Drivers: $70,000yr+ with Guaranteed Weekly Pay; 7. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Rocky Ford); 8. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Manzanola); 9. CDL Truck Driver - Guaranteed $1,350/Week - $1,000 Orientation Bonus; 10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year - Great Benefits;
Rocky Ford, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Grandstand for Rocky Ford graduation reserved for family members only, general public still allowed

The Rocky Ford School District R2 hosted a board of education meeting on Tuesday at the district headquarters. Superintendent Kermit Snyder reported that the grandstand bleachers will be reserved for family members of graduating seniors and that those people will need tickets to sit there. Graduates will each receive five tickets. All other seating areas are open to the general public and that anybody not sitting in the grandstand to bring their own camp or lawn chair.
Crowley, COLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

Vaccine distribution in Bent and Crowley counties slow, Otero County middle of the pack

Despite millions of COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the United States, the grip of the pandemic can still be felt in the Arkansas Valley. After the retirement of Colorado’s COVID Dial used to determine restrictions in each county, Otero and Crowley County opted to stick with the state’s metrics, according to Otero County Health Department Executive Director Rick Ritter.