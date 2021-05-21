La Junta events coming soon
(LA JUNTA, CO) La Junta is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in La Junta:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Rocky Ford Invitational, hosted by Rocky Ford High School in Rocky Ford CO. Starting Friday, June 11th.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM
The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM
Address: 105 N Main St, Rocky Ford, CO
Always the 3rd weekend in October. Free Parking and Admission. A beautiful setting to enjoy food and conversation. Join us for a weekend of fun and fundraising at the annual Rocky Mountain MCC...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM
Address: 2006 Smithland Ave, La Junta, CO
Join us for Concrete and Cranes Vacation Bible School. Register online at fsbclajunta.com!
Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:45 AM
The Rocky Ford (CO) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. County Line [Wiley/McClave] (Wiley, CO) on Saturday, May 22 @ 9a. Game Details: Santa Fe League Tri (Rocky Ford host)