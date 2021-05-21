newsbreak-logo
Devils Lake, ND

Devils Lake events coming up

Devils Lake Digest
 1 day ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Devils Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Devils Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28glvg_0a7CWtyY00

Rod Pulst Auction

Devils Lake, ND

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Diseth Auction Service is having Rod Pulst Auction in Devils Lake ND on May 29, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285HVP_0a7CWtyY00

7-31-21 Devils Lake Speedway NLRA Late Models

Crary, ND

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 4374 98th Ave NE, Crary, ND

Wissota Midwest Mods, Wissota Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Wissota Late Models

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgMm2_0a7CWtyY00

Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk

Devils Lake, ND

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 14th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. Your safety and well-being will always be our top priority, and while we remain hopeful that we'll be able to gather in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMaVY_0a7CWtyY00

Devils Lake Walleye School

Devils Lake, ND

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1012 Woodland Dr, Devils Lake, ND

Learn how to utilize your marine electronics to approach any lake and develop a game plan that works! The Pros will teach advanced and new walleye techniques that focus on both live and artificial...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38m3sx_0a7CWtyY00

12th Annual Lunacy MC Search and Rescue Run

Devils Lake, ND

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 48th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Annual Fund Raiser for Lake Region Search and Rescue $20.00 Per Driver $10.00 Passanger Registration Friday 6 - 9pm Registration Saturday 9 - 11am Kisckstands up @ 11am Motorcycle run BYOB Free...

Devils Lake Digest

Devils Lake, ND
ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

