After the trauma and stress inflicted by the pandemic over the past year, it’s more important than ever to focus on taking care of our mental health. There’s no better time to do that than in May, which since 1949, has been designated as Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health America, founded in 1909, offers useful resources and screens to assess your mental health, determine where you might want to focus your efforts and understand when you might want to consider seeking assistance.