Cara Delevingne's Stunning Net Worth Revealed
As one of the most successful models-turned-actors in recent history, Cara Delevingne is well known for her sarcastic wit, edgy personality, fierce eyebrows, and talent. The London star began modeling when she was a very young teenager and quickly got representation with Storm Model Management, a London-based agency, per The Famous People. It didn't take long for her to attract the attention of Burberry, and she became the face of the luxury fashion house's spring and summer campaigns in 2011 and 2012. She also worked for the brands H&M and Coco Chanel and cat-walked in several high-profile fashion shows, according to The Washington Post.