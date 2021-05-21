Live events on the horizon in Steele

(STEELE, ND) Live events are lining up on the Steele calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Steele area:

Become Google Great/7 Ways to Improve Your Business. 6 hours of CE Credit. Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 South 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Learn to add over $100K annually to your bottom line with free Google tools . In the afternoon, learn 7 ways to level up your business now!

2021 Governor's Summit on Innovative Education Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Join Gov. Burgum and stakeholders across North Dakota to discuss education, innovation and transformation.

Regenerative Ranching and Soil Carbon--Pasture Tour and Picnic Hazelton, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: West of Hazelton Cenex Station, 4 miles west on 64th St SE, park at cell tower, Hwy 34, Hazelton, ND 58544

North Dakota grasslands are gaining national importance as carbon sinks. Learn how ranchers are using carbon science to improve production.

BRFA Community Appreciation and Fundraising Event Lincoln, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 70 Santee Rd, Lincoln, ND

2p-5p Kids Inflatables, Car and Bike Show, Food! 5p- Car and Bike Show Prizes 6p- Raffle Drawing 7p- Auction 8p- Fully Loaded Concert! Come with Family and Friends and have a fun time! Meet our...

Summer Suds & Sizzle Craft Beer Tasting @ Bismarck Pop-Up Food Truck Fest Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 S 3rd St., Bismarck, ND 58504

We're adding suds to the food truck sizzle this summer. Join us Saturday at 2pm for this craft beer experience + a10 food truck pop-up.