SAUGUS — The town will hold a public meeting Tuesday to update residents on its Wastewater Facilities Plan and Administrative Consent Order (ACO) closeout. “This is just an update of the history (of the plan), what the town has done as far as completing what was required in the ACO, and what we’re looking at moving forward,” Town Manager Scott Crabtree said. “In other words, where are we with our waste water system?”