Most of us have probably experienced the panic of a pot boiling over. Not only is this messy, but it can also destroy dinner. While cooking rice on a cooktop isn’t complicated, it does require attention and precision. A Japanese rice cooker can make preparing rice simple and worry-free—with no boiled-over pots or burned rice. While the rice cooker does its work, your time will be freed up to cook the rest of the meal without distraction. Explore the guide below to learn about the key features to look for in a rice cooker, and maybe even find the best Japanese rice cooker for you in the list of top picks.