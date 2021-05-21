newsbreak-logo
Richfield, ID

Live events on the horizon in Richfield

Richfield Post
 1 day ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) Live events are coming to Richfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

2021 Lincoln County Crossroads Farmer's Market!

Shoshone, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 11 W B St, Shoshone, ID

Join us on the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn for the 2021 market season! Come enjoy a variety of local vendors providing handmade crafts, homemade goods, fresh produce, and everything in between...

The Great Lego Challenge!

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 111 E Main St, Jerome, ID

Calling all Master Builders! It's all happening at Renew in downtown Jerome. Bring your own bricks and compete for great prizes while having a great time! Details available at Renew and online...

Luis Angel "El Flaco"

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Luis Angel "El Flaco" and Banda Renovacion at Jerome Event Center at 2021-05-22T08:00:00-0600

Gooding, ID

Gooding, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 204 Montana St, Gooding, ID

Gooding, ID at Christian Life Fellowship, 204 Montana Street, Gooding, ID 83330, Gooding, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 07:00 pm to 08:30 pm

Memorial Graveside Service

Shoshone, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 82 US-26, Shoshone, ID

Rachel Ann Connell Rachel Connell Tragically, our angel, Rachel Connell was taken from the world unexpectedly on March 24, 2021. Rachel, was born on June 4, 1950 to Edwin and Violet Heath...

ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

