Big Sandy, MT

Events on the Big Sandy calendar

Posted by 
Big Sandy Bulletin
 1 day ago

(BIG SANDY, MT) Live events are coming to Big Sandy.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Big Sandy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZnIH_0a7CW4U600

Trailers Online Auctions

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 PM

View Mac Don 960 Online Auctions In Montana at TractorHouse.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPnc1_0a7CW4U600

Organic University - 2021

Havre, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 3710 Assinniboine Road, Havre, MT 59501

Organic University (Organic U) is offered to beginning farmers and those new-to-organic interested in USDA Organic Certification.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkGe8_0a7CW4U600

Old Station Brewing

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 1st St, Havre, MT

Old Station Brewing at Old Station Brewing Co., 140 First Street, Havre, MT 59501, Havre, United States on Fri Jun 18 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XccLl_0a7CW4U600

Headwaters Country Jam

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Buy Headwaters Country Jam - 3 Day Pass tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 TBA at The Bridge at Three Forks in Cardwell, MT.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j52tG_0a7CW4U600

Magic the Gathering: Weekday Terminus Wizardry - Commander Legends Draft!

Havre, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 1753 US-2, Havre, MT

What is WtW other than a mouthful? Well it's Sugar & Dice's own magic the gathering night that just happens to be hosted on Friday. Wizards is currently suspended official instore events, so this...

Related
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Havre community 'Tow Rope Heroes' to be honored during statewide tour

BILLINGS — Well-known radio personalities of the Northern Broadcasting System are fanning out across Big Sky Country in 2021, and coming to Havre Thursday to broadcast the stories of public-spirited Montanans and local businesses who have supported their communities throughout the years and to highlight the special contributions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

New Auxiliary to aid Havre's rebounding VFW

After a long absence, Havre's Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 497 established a new auxiliary Sunday. The VFW Auxiliary Post 497 elected new officers at the event at the Havre Elks Lodge. All of the auxiliary offers were elected by acclamation. New Auxiliary President Debra Herd will serve alongside:. •...
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

State and local COVID-19 update, May 17, 2021

People can find online where vaccines are available in their area through https://vaccinefinder.org, operated by Boston’s Children’s Hospital and supported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Digital Service. The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Montana on the state map after today’s update was...
Montana StateNBCMontana

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana Statermef.org

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana StateDaily Inter Lake

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Meat giveaway for Montana veterans

This letter is to all veterans and their families who reside in Missoula and all surrounding areas. On May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m., the Montana Veterans Meat Locker from Billings will be in the parking lot of 2275 N. Reserve St. to give free bags of meat to Montana veterans and families. This will be domestic and wild game. The processing is aid for Montana Veterans Meat Locker. It is made possible by Montana hunters and ranchers.
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

Senior Center News, May 14, 2021

May 17-21 Menu by Earlene DeWinter, Subject to change. Remember to call before 10 a.m. Monday — Chicken pot pie, biscuits, salad, fruit. Tuesday — Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, broccoli Normandy, rolls, cake. Wednesday — Taco burger, Mexican rice, chips and salsa, cookies. Thursday — Ham and cabbage, beans, corn...
Montana StateKHQ Right Now

Montana brewery wins international top beer award

HAVRE, Mont. - After submitting four beers at the 2021 European Beer Challenge, Vizsla Brewing received a Double Gold Medal for their Blond "Chessie" Dubbel brew - the highest honor awarded for any beer style at the competition. The “Chessie” was one of thousands of beer samples submitted from 39...
Havre, MThilinetoday.com

NAMI Havre to Host BBQ and Silent Auction

HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – The Havre affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will be holding a free event downtown on Saturday, May 22nd from 3-6:30 PM in honor of Mental Health Awareness month. NAMI Havre has received permission from the City Council to close 3rd Avenue between 3rd...
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Pints for a Purpose to Fund Local Foundation

Tomorrow night, Thursday, May 13, the Friends of the Pool and Park Foundation will be the benefactors of proceeds from a Pint Night event hosted by Triple Dog Brewing Company, located at 675 1st Street West in Havre. As part of their Pints for a Purpose program, from 4:00 p.m....
Hill County, MTHavre Daily News

Local documentary on people lost to COVID-19 underway

Havre resident and local amateur documentarian Clayton Quinnell, who published a self-made documentary on the effects of COVID-19 on the Hi-Line in December of last year, is hoping to make another video memorializing those who lost their lives to the virus. Quinnell said he wants to make COVID-19’s effects on...
Chinook, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Chinook Senior Center

What a wet weekend but oh, so needed. Everything should green up now and start growing. Time for the lawn mowers to come out again. But then we are rewarded with the smell of fresh cut grass. We have a new assistant cook at the center, so if you get...
Hill County, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Tribute Concert to Take Place May 15

MSU-Northern Radio KNMC and the Havreites of Spring invite area residents to the 4th annual (except for last year) Tribute Concert taking place at the Hill County Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 15, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. One of the featured musicians will be Chinook resident TJ Overcast. The...
Havre, MThilinetoday.com

Havre Lions Club Holding Another Drive-Thru Pronto Pup Event

HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – Following the success of last fall’s drive-thru pronto pup event, the Havre Lions Club will be hosting an encore drive-thru this Saturday at the Great Northern Fairgrounds. Club Vice President Jerry Kuhn says that all funds raised will go directly back into the community. “We’ve recently...
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Work ongoing on future Clack Museum location

The H. Earl Clack Memorial Museum Board discussed at its meeting Monday work being done on the former Griggs Printing Building on the 10 Block of Fifth Avenue, where the museum will eventually move. H. Earl and Margaret Turner Clack Memorial Museum Foundation President Elaine Morse said the asbestos abatement...
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Havre Parks and pool starting summer schedule

Havre Parks and Recreation has listed some summer activities. People can sign up at the lobby of the Community Pool for Swim Lesson Session I Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Signup for Swim Lesson Session II will be announced at a later date. The Pepin Park...
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Havre Elks Lodge awards scholarships

Havre Elks Lodge #1201 recently awarded six scholarships to local graduating high school seniors. Lodge Scholarship Chair Bob Nieuwenhuyse announced that recipients of this year’s local Elks Most Valuable Student Awards were:. • Kenidee Wolery and Shayla Borlaug — North Star High School;. • Rebecca Stroh — Chinook High School;
Havre, MThilinetoday.com

Committee Member Discusses Decision to Cancel 4th of July Festival

HAVRE, Mont. (NMB) – The 4th of July Festival in Havre’s Pepin Park has been canceled for a second straight year, and the Committee that runs the event is looking for help from the public to ensure it can continue in the years ahead. Committee member Allen ‘Woody’ Woodwick says...
Big Sandy, MTbigsandymountaineer.com

The Food Bank Raffle Award Winner is...

The Big Sandy Food Bank raffle of 1/2 a pig was awarded to Dusty Alderdice after Deb Louvar drew Dusty's ticket as the winner. The Food Bank partnered with Triangle Communications after they were selected, along with several other programs in the area, to receive the meat to raffle off or to distribute among their recipients. Triangle Communications provided posters and tickets and the community showed their support by buying raffle tickets. The raffle raised $2,030 through ticket sales, with another $250 in direct cash donations. Terry Grant pointed out that, "One hundred percent of the raffle proceeds will go to the the Food Bank account in Big Sandy."