Evant, TX

Events on the Evant calendar

Evant Today
Evant Today
(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135tBU_0a7CVutU00

Music at The Safari - Amy N' Me

Evant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 S, US-281, Evant, TX

Music event in Evant, TX by Evant Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 12 2021

Learn More

Jon Wolfe w/ Special guest Tyler McCollum

Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX

Jon Wolfe w/ Special guest Tyler McCollum - Gatesville - May 21, 2021 at 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aw4mo_0a7CVutU00

Way Out Wineries Summer Cook-off Road Trip

Hamilton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 9112 Farm to Market Road 2005, Hamilton, TX 76531

The Way Out Wineries are ready to kick off Summer! Join us June 11-13 for wine tastings and bite at each of our 8 wineries!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pesit_0a7CVutU00

Jake Hooker & the Outsiders

Hamilton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: Hamilton, TX

HCHD is happy to welcome back Jake Hooker to the HCHD stage! TICKETS GO ON SALE MAY 1, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMqoO_0a7CVutU00

License to Carry

Jonesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX

Texas License to Carry class. Size limited to 8 people so RSVP early! If you are a new gun owner or have very limited experience, I encourage you to take the Basic Pistol class first or sign up...

Learn More
Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
ABOUT

With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

