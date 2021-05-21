Events on the Evant calendar
(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 1830 S, US-281, Evant, TX
Music event in Evant, TX by Evant Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 12 2021
Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM
Address: 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX
Jon Wolfe w/ Special guest Tyler McCollum - Gatesville - May 21, 2021 at 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM
Address: 9112 Farm to Market Road 2005, Hamilton, TX 76531
The Way Out Wineries are ready to kick off Summer! Join us June 11-13 for wine tastings and bite at each of our 8 wineries!
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM
Address: Hamilton, TX
HCHD is happy to welcome back Jake Hooker to the HCHD stage! TICKETS GO ON SALE MAY 1, 2021
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX
Texas License to Carry class. Size limited to 8 people so RSVP early! If you are a new gun owner or have very limited experience, I encourage you to take the Basic Pistol class first or sign up...