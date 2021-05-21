Events on the Evant calendar

(EVANT, TX) Evant is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

Music at The Safari - Amy N' Me Evant, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1830 S, US-281, Evant, TX

Music event in Evant, TX by Evant Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, June 12 2021

Jon Wolfe w/ Special guest Tyler McCollum Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX

Jon Wolfe w/ Special guest Tyler McCollum - Gatesville - May 21, 2021 at 4305 TX-36, Gatesville, TX, USA. Find event and ticket information on Ticketbud.

Way Out Wineries Summer Cook-off Road Trip Hamilton, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 9112 Farm to Market Road 2005, Hamilton, TX 76531

The Way Out Wineries are ready to kick off Summer! Join us June 11-13 for wine tastings and bite at each of our 8 wineries!

Jake Hooker & the Outsiders Hamilton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: Hamilton, TX

HCHD is happy to welcome back Jake Hooker to the HCHD stage! TICKETS GO ON SALE MAY 1, 2021

License to Carry Jonesboro, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 3501 Co Rd 213, Jonesboro, TX

Texas License to Carry class. Size limited to 8 people so RSVP early! If you are a new gun owner or have very limited experience, I encourage you to take the Basic Pistol class first or sign up...