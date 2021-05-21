Healy calendar: What's coming up

(HEALY, AK) Live events are lining up on the Healy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Healy:

Amarone by the Fireside 2021 Denali National Park, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 231.1 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755

Hosted by Lavelle’s Bistro, we’ll gather to celebrate wine with friends in one of the world’s most scenic parks.

Denali and Wrangell-St.Elias NPs, with moderate hikes Denali National Park, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Mile 237 Highway 3, Denali Park, AK 99755

Let's take the long weekend to visit Alaska and hike Denali National Park's alpine lakes and spruce forests...

May Book - Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang Healy, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: Suntrana Rd, Healy, AK

Hello Book Club! Our next meeting will be at 7:30pm on Monday, May 24th. We will discuss Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang, there should be copies available in the library soon. Amanda will bring...