Healy, AK

Healy calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Healy Dispatch
Healy Dispatch
 1 day ago

(HEALY, AK) Live events are lining up on the Healy calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Healy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKLfG_0a7CVlCB00

Amarone by the Fireside 2021

Denali National Park, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 231.1 Parks Highway, Denali Park, AK 99755

Hosted by Lavelle’s Bistro, we’ll gather to celebrate wine with friends in one of the world’s most scenic parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UNLWY_0a7CVlCB00

Denali and Wrangell-St.Elias NPs, with moderate hikes

Denali National Park, AK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: Mile 237 Highway 3, Denali Park, AK 99755

Let's take the long weekend to visit Alaska and hike Denali National Park's alpine lakes and spruce forests...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PIZkL_0a7CVlCB00

May Book - Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang

Healy, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 09:30 PM

Address: Suntrana Rd, Healy, AK

Hello Book Club! Our next meeting will be at 7:30pm on Monday, May 24th. We will discuss Exhalation: Stories by Ted Chiang, there should be copies available in the library soon. Amanda will bring...

Healy Dispatch

Healy Dispatch

Healy, AK
ABOUT

With Healy Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

