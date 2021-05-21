Tuskahoma events calendar

(TUSKAHOMA, OK) Tuskahoma has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tuskahoma:

Troop 243 Summer Camp Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Co Rd 249, Talihina, OK

Troop 243 Summer Camp at Hale Scout Reservation, 1 Camp Tom Hale, Talihina, OK 74571, Talihina, United States on Sun Jun 06 2021 at 01:00 pm to Sat Jun 12 2021 at 11:30 am

Halloween 2021! Theme Party--- MadMax!!! Tuskahoma, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 15632 SE Highway #2, Tuskahoma, OK

This year our Halloween party will be based on MadMax movie series! come dressed and win a prize!! live music and much more! Handcuff Charlie will be here to Rock the Night away...

Pointing Dog Seminar Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Do you want more insight on learning to train your own birddog? Do you currently train your own dog but need help in certain areas? Or maybe just want the perspective of a different method? If you...

24th Annual Talihina John Fun Run Talihina, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Open Show, 8am to 3pm, $20 registration, Door Prizes, Goodie Bags, Dash Plaques, Games, Lunch provided to participants. Held in conjunction with Talihina Fall Foliage arts and crafts festival.

Live on Stage: Handcuff Charlie 7pm Tuskahoma, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 15632 SE Highway #2, Tuskahoma, OK

Rock & Roll with Handcuff Charlie! Seafood Weekend! Free Primitive Camping Kids are welcome but no one under 21 in the bar area. NO OUTSIDE FOOD OR BEVERAGES ALLOWED ON PREMISES PER OKLAHOMA STATE...