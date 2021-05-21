newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terreton, ID

What’s up Terreton: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 1 day ago

(TERRETON, ID) Terreton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367AaI_0a7CVhfH00

2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire

Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 688 N 4200 E, Rigby, ID

Join us the last weekend of June and the first three weekends of July at Krupp Scout Hollow for the 2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire. Knight's Tournament: With weapon in hand, armor-clad knights...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPYoU_0a7CVhfH00

Hero Fun(d) Run/Walk 5K/10K in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 2194 Snake River Parkway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

5K and 10K Run/Walk at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls, Idaho -- A benefit for the Owen Hansen Family

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chpwa_0a7CVhfH00

4th of July Celebration - RV Overnight Parking July 2-4, 2021

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Snake River Landing is accepting reservations for overnight parking to stay near the site of the Idaho Falls Independence Day Celebration

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VN8rU_0a7CVhfH00

Teton Skye Celtic Band

Roberts, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 N 2880 E, Roberts, ID

Teton Skye Celtic Band is a great Scottish folk band that is awesome. Wrapped together with a Grand Bayou buffet featuring Prime Rib, Shrimp, Cajun and Creole dishes. $30 per person Call 208-228-2331

Learn More

BJs Bayou, Roberts Idaho

Roberts, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 N 2880 E, Roberts, ID

Teton Skye will bring Celtic music to the Bayou. Come enjoy the unparalleled food experience of BJs Bayou and the Scottish Irish tunes of Teton Skye.

Learn More
Terreton Digest

Terreton Digest

Terreton, ID
3
Followers
112
Post
719
Views
ABOUT

With Terreton Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Rigby, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
City
Terreton, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Independence Day#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Krupp Scout Hollow#Sun Jul 07#Teton Skye Celtic Band#Cajun#Celtic#Bjs Bayou#Scottish Irish#In Person Events#Live Content#Reservations#Remote Audiences#River#Entertainers#Creole Dishes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Idaho StateOnlyInYourState

This Month, Visit Shoshone Falls In Idaho At Nighttime To See It Illuminated By Dazzling Colors

Spring at Shoshone Falls just got even better! This month, visitors of Shoshone Falls can enjoy a unique opportunity to see the falls lit up by vibrant colors at nighttime. The event, Shoshone Falls After Dark, will continue through the end of the month and it’s already become super popular. There are few things as breathtaking as seeing Idaho’s most notable waterfall illuminated by dazzling colors, so start planning your trip. Tickets are going fast for this one-of-a-kind event.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

A Down-Home Conversation

Home is where the heart is, but as many local residents have discovered over the past tumultuous year, home is often where the work is, too. That’s especially true for folks in the real estate business. While numerous industries have felt the pinch over the course of the pandemic, the housing market has boomed.
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Craig Mountain May Offer Idaho’s Ultimate Camping Trip

I could spend a week there with a good book and some eggs every morning for breakfast. Idaho Fish and Game has released a video from the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. Getting there is the challenge. I haven’t been on a horse in more than 20 years and am considerably larger than I was in 1999! The only people allowed to drive into the area are working on maintenance of the cabin and care of the region. One of my old bosses was a legendary outdoorsmen. When I shared the video, he replied he would’ve loved to make the trip in his 30s but now in his mid-70s isn’t sure he could pull it off.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.
Idaho StatePosted by
TheStreet

It's Time To Celebrate The Students! Idaho Virtual Academy Class Of 2021 Are Ready To Move Forward

After a school year like no other, Idaho Virtual Academy ( IDVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state since 2002, will celebrate its graduates with one virtual commencement ceremony and three regional in-person ceremonies throughout the state for students and families that would like to attend. One of the ceremonies is a unique "Drive-In" theatre style experience, held at the MotorVu Drive In, in Idaho Falls on May 18 th at 8pm.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

A violent hailstorm the afternoon of May 16, 1921, smashed windows all over Idaho Falls and broke practically all the lights off nearly all the lamp posts in the downtown business district. Automobile tops were smashed in. Damage was estimated in the thousands of dollars. Driven by violent winds, the storm began around 3:40 p.m., depositing more than an inch of hail in 10 minutes. Some of the hailstones were reported to be “as large as hen’s eggs,” according to news reports.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Only

There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry

When you think of where to find Amish Country, states like Ohio and Pennsylvania instantly come to mind. But did you know that Idaho has its own little Amish Country, too? Well, kind of. This quaint country market in the town of Salmon is Amish-owned and gives visitors a glimpse at a simpler way of […] The post There’s A Little Bit Of Amish Country In Idaho At This Quaint Market That’s Way Out In The Backcountry appeared first on Only In Your State.
Idaho Falls, IDidahofallsmagazine.com

Local Bike Company Steers Annual Tradition with D93 Students

IDAHO FALLS -- CBI Offroad Fab is helping Bonneville County School District 93 put students back in the saddle by bringing back the annual 5th Grade Bike Ride after a two-year hiatus. Every year, excited D93 fifth graders gear-up for summer vacation by riding their bikes from each of their...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

City offers land for new bike park trails

On May 11, a group of teens were more intent on “packing down the trail” with their mountain bike tires than picking up the nearby shovel to shape jumps and rollers at the Idaho Falls Ryder Park bike trails weekly work session. It’s hard to blame them for wanting to...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho Gives raises nearly $4 million for state nonprofits

A two-week fundraising campaign received about $3.9 million that will go to nearly 650 nonprofit organizations in Idaho. The effort, called Idaho Gives, ended May 7. Across the state, environmental organizations topped the charts in most donor funds. Groups that raised the most money were:. — First: The Peregrine Fund-World...
Idaho Falls, IDPosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls Zoo unveils new penguin exhibit

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- It was an exciting morning Thursday at Idaho Falls Zoo, with the ribbon cutting for the new penguin exhibit. David Pennock, the executive director for the zoo, said he hopes visitors use the exhibit as an educational moment. "If population trends continue the way they are...
Idaho Falls, IDeastidahonews.com

Updated exhibit gets visitors up close with penguins at the zoo

IDAHO FALLS — An updated home for penguins at the Idaho Falls Zoo became official with a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning. The penguin cove received its much-needed updates adding windows for patrons to get up close with the animals. In the past, visitors had a distant view of where the penguins hang out.
Rigby, IDeastidahonews.com

Eastern Idaho rallies around ‘Rigby Strong’ following school shooting

RIGBY — The morning after a shooting at Rigby Middle School, eastern Idaho is rallying around the phrase “Rigby Strong,” and reaching out to help a grieving community. From signs to flowers to the thousands of eastern Idahoans, and many businesses that have expressed a desire to help out. Pick...