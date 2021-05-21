What’s up Terreton: Local events calendar

(TERRETON, ID) Terreton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire Rigby, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 688 N 4200 E, Rigby, ID

Join us the last weekend of June and the first three weekends of July at Krupp Scout Hollow for the 2021 East Idaho Renaissance Faire. Knight's Tournament: With weapon in hand, armor-clad knights...

Hero Fun(d) Run/Walk 5K/10K in Idaho Falls Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 2194 Snake River Parkway, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

5K and 10K Run/Walk at Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls, Idaho -- A benefit for the Owen Hansen Family

4th of July Celebration - RV Overnight Parking July 2-4, 2021 Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Address: 1690 Event Center Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Snake River Landing is accepting reservations for overnight parking to stay near the site of the Idaho Falls Independence Day Celebration

Teton Skye Celtic Band Roberts, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 N 2880 E, Roberts, ID

Teton Skye Celtic Band is a great Scottish folk band that is awesome. Wrapped together with a Grand Bayou buffet featuring Prime Rib, Shrimp, Cajun and Creole dishes. $30 per person Call 208-228-2331

BJs Bayou, Roberts Idaho Roberts, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 N 2880 E, Roberts, ID

Teton Skye will bring Celtic music to the Bayou. Come enjoy the unparalleled food experience of BJs Bayou and the Scottish Irish tunes of Teton Skye.