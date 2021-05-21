newsbreak-logo
NBC’s Rebecca Marks to Head Warner Bros. TV Communications

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Warner Bros. TV Group has a new head of communications. Longtime NBCUniversal exec vp Rebecca Marks will move to lead the Channing Dungey-led studio, helping to fill a void created by the February departure of senior vp Jeff Tobler. Marks will serve as exec vp PR and communications and begin...

www.hollywoodreporter.com
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
